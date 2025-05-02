American Behavioral Clinics Launches SPRAVATO® Treatment for Depression at Oak Creek Location

American Behavioral Clinics

American Behavioral Clinics (ABC) is proud to announce the launch of SPRAVATO® (esketamine) treatment at its Oak Creek clinic.

OAK CREEK, WI, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Behavioral Clinics (ABC), a trusted provider of comprehensive mental health services in Wisconsin, is proud to announce the launch of SPRAVATO® (esketamine) treatment at its Oak Creek clinic. This FDA-approved therapy is now available to patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression (TRD), offering a promising new path for those who have not responded to traditional antidepressants.

SPRAVATO®, administered under the supervision of a qualified medical team, is a prescription nasal spray developed for adults with major depressive disorder who have not found relief with at least two other antidepressant medications. The treatment works differently than traditional antidepressants by targeting the brain's NMDA receptors, which may help restore connections between brain cells and improve mood more rapidly.

The treatment is covered by many insurance plans, making it more accessible to individuals seeking an innovative solution to persistent depression. Each SPRAVATO® session is conducted in a controlled clinical setting at ABC Oak Creek, ensuring patient safety and compliance with FDA protocols.

Patients interested in learning more about SPRAVATO® and whether they qualify for this treatment can visit https://americanbehavioralclinics.com or call the Oak Creek clinic directly at 414-877-4595 to schedule a consultation.

About American Behavioral Clinics

American Behavioral Clinics is a leading mental health provider in Wisconsin, offering outpatient psychiatric care, therapy, and innovative treatments across multiple locations. The clinic is committed to helping individuals achieve mental wellness with compassionate and evidence-based care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.