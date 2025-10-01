Influential Women Highlights Kim Renette’s Leadership in Business Funding and Entrepreneurial Empowerment

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging the Gap Between Entrepreneurs and Capital to Drive Growth and Financial IndependenceKim Renette, featured in Influential Women 2025, is the Founder and Owner of Financial Bridge Capital, a firm dedicated to connecting small and mid-sized businesses across the Pacific Northwest and the United States with tailored funding solutions. With over 40 years of combined industry expertise, Kim leverages her background in finance, business management, and client relations to guide entrepreneurs through the often-complex world of business lending. She is passionate about helping companies secure the right capital—whether through revenue-based financing, SBA loans, merchant cash advances, equipment financing, or asset-based lending—to meet both immediate needs and long-term goals.Financial Bridge Capital serves businesses across a wide array of industries, including healthcare, retail, construction, e-commerce, and other service sectors. While many small businesses rely on steady funding to cover payroll, grow operations, or invest in equipment, Financial Bridge Capital goes further by advising owners on building business credit and gradually moving away from personal guarantees—an area most lenders overlook. Fast access to capital is just the beginning-the firm is committed to positioning businesses for long-term independence and financial strength, ensuring entrepreneurs have the resources and guidance to thrive.Kim holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from Eastern Washington University. Before founding Financial Bridge Capital, she gained valuable experience in finance management, employee benefits, and insurance, building a strong foundation in both client service and financial strategy.Leading Financial Bridge Capital, Kim takes a consultative, client-first approach. She conducts in-depth financial assessments, develops customized strategies, and collaborates with an extensive network of over 50 lending partners to align businesses with optimal funding options. Beyond simply securing financing, she provides actionable guidance in budgeting, cash flow management, and financial forecasting, ensuring clients are equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary for sustainable growth.“After decades in lending, I saw too many great businesses fall through the cracks. This company is my answer to that gap,” says Kim. “Our approach is centered on meeting businesses where they are. There’s a major disconnect in the industry between funding standards and real-world business realities. We’ve developed a model that closes that gap and puts the power back into the hands of entrepreneurs.” Known for her transparency, care, and expedience, Kim has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor and long-term partner for business owners navigating today’s competitive markets.Based in Spokane, Washington, Kim Renette continues to dedicate her career to empowering entrepreneurs, bridging the gap between their vision and the capital required to achieve it, and driving growth that sustains both businesses and the communities they serve.Learn More about Kim Renette:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kim-renette or through Financial Bridge Capital, https://www.financialbridgecapital.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

