TwoFold Celebrates Winning “Best Affordable Design Studio” at the Welsh Enterprise Awards 2025

Cardiff, United Kingdom – TwoFold, a leading squarespace website designer uk, is thrilled to announce the achievement of being named “Best Affordable Design Studio” at the Welsh Enterprise Awards 2025.

Presented by SME News and designed to recognise the outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs driving success and innovation across Wales, this impressive accomplishment showcases the company’s expertise in offering businesses high-functioning, custom Squarespace websites that align with their digital marketing goals.

“This award means a lot to us because it reflects the heart of what we do: delivering beautiful, effective design that’s accessible to businesses of all sizes. Affordability doesn’t mean compromise – our mission has always been to make standout design simple and achievable,” said founder of TwoFold, Emily Lewis. “A huge thank you to our wonderful clients and collaborators who continue to trust us with their brands and websites. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

TwoFold, founded by Emily Lewis, offers a comprehensive approach to web development. Emily, with her extensive marketing experience, acts as a consultant on web projects, not just a designer. Her unique approach ensures that every aspect of the website, from features to functionality, aligns with marketing best practices and connects seamlessly with SEO, email marketing, branding, and imagery to deliver the best business results.

As a Squarespace Circle Partner, TwoFold is renowned for its expertise in crafting custom Squarespace websites. The company’s reach spans across various sectors, serving non-profit organisations, professional services, local businesses, online retailers, and course creators.

By embedding marketing principles into every aspect of design and functionality, the squarespace web designer uk is committed to creating user experiences that not only attract visitors but also convert them into clients. Every element, from strategic SEO implementation to compelling content layout, is meticulously tailored to reflect a client’s brand and is designed with the user in mind, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience.

Some of TwoFold’s custom Squarespace website design services include:

Squarespace Website Design and SEO Package: Ideal for businesses launching, relaunching, or building an online presence, the Squarespace Website Design and SEO Package is for any business ready to invest in web design that goes beyond just looking good. Included in the Squarespace website design and SEO Package:

Custom design that’s tailored to a brand

Mobile responsive

SEO baked in from the start

Conversion-focused pages

Functionality

Training and support

Monthly Marketing Package: Combining the three online marketing essentials: SEO, email marketing, and website management, TwoFold’s Monthly Marketing Package has been created for businesses ready to move beyond “just having a website” and start attracting, nurturing, and converting leads consistently. The package includes:

Google Search Console set up

SEO audit

Keyword research

Blog set up

Landing page creation

Website content management

Email marketing

Monthly performance reports

Squarespace SEO Package: Designed to help a site appear in search results and be found exactly where potential customers are looking. Whether the site is brand new or has been live for a while, the Squarespace SEO Package prepares a website for long-term visibility, traffic and growth. Some of the package’s services include:

Google Search Console set up

Google My Business set up

SEO audit

Keyword research

SEO edits

“By working closely with clients, I ensure that each website reflects their brand and is designed with the user in mind. The process includes everything from responsive design and built-in SEO to personalised tutorials, so you can feel confident managing your website once it’s live. Whether you need a site redesign or a brand-new build, my goal is to be the best squarespace web designer by making the process as stress-free as possible,” added Emily.

TwoFold invites business owners seeking to enhance their online presence to visit the website and book a free call with Emily today.

About TwoFold

TwoFold is an award-winning Squarespace website design and digital marketing company based in the UK, dedicated to helping businesses across various sectors develop high-functioning, custom Squarespace websites that align with their unique digital marketing goals. Founded by Emily Lewis after years of experience in the marketing industry, TwoFold utilises her expertise to create sleek, straightforward websites where all elements, from SEO and email marketing to branding and imagery, work together to help clients achieve the best possible results for their businesses.

More Information

To learn more about TwoFold and the company’s achievement of being named “Best Affordable Design Studio” at the Welsh Enterprise Awards 2025, please visit the website at https://twofold-studios.com/.

