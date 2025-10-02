BOTOX® Cosmetic vs. Dermal Fillers: Columbus Plastic Surgeon Explains the Benefits and Distinctions

Board-certified plastic surgeon Jason Lichten, MD of Central Ohio Plastic Surgery discusses the differences between BOTOX injections and dermal fillers.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With injectable facial treatments steadily increasing in popularity, patients often wonder whether BOTOX Cosmetic or dermal fillers are the better choice for their goals. Board-certified Columbus plastic surgeon Jason B. Lichten, MD of Central Ohio Plastic Surgery explains that, while these two treatments share a minimally invasive approach, they work in very different ways, and understanding those distinctions is key to selecting the right option.Understanding How BOTOX Cosmetic WorksBOTOX Cosmetic is an FDA-approved neuromodulator that relaxes targeted facial muscles. By temporarily preventing those muscles from contracting, it softens lines created by repetitive expressions such as frowning, smiling, or squinting. “BOTOX injections are typically ideal for what we call dynamic wrinkles, which are creases that appear when muscles contract,” Dr. Lichten reveals. “Common areas include forehead creases, the ‘11’ lines between the brows, and crow’s feet around the eyes.” Treatment sessions usually take about 10–15 minutes, require no downtime, and produce visible improvements within a few days for most patients. Results typically last three to four months, and regular “touch-up” treatments can help extend the outcomes for much longer.How Dermal Fillers Replenish VolumeDermal fillers, on the other hand, address a different aspect of facial aging: loss of volume. Often made from smooth, gel-like solutions that include natural ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, fillers are injected beneath the skin to restore fullness, minimize signs of age, and smooth deeper folds. “Fillers can soften nasolabial folds, enhance the lips, refine jawline contours, and even improve the appearance of under-eye hollows,” says Dr. Lichten. “With many dermal filler products, the effects are almost immediate and can last from six months to two years depending on the product used. That’s quite different from BOTOXCosmetic and other injectables formulated with a purified version of botulinum toxin type A; however, it’s important to remember the distinctions. Dermal fillers and BOTOX Cosmetic are two very different types of aesthetic enhancement options and are designed to address different concerns.”Combining Treatments for a Comprehensive ResultWith that in mind, Dr. Lichten says many patients can benefit from a combination of BOTOX Cosmetic and dermal fillers. BOTOX injections reduce movement-based wrinkles while fillers can replenish youthful contours, which can ultimately create a balanced, natural-looking result for many individuals. “Think of it as treating both the lines of motion and the loss of support,” he notes. “Used together, these injectables can help achieve a more complete facial rejuvenation without surgery.”When a Surgical Approach May Be BetterWhile injectables can be highly effective for early signs of aging, they are not a solution for everyone. Dr. Lichten adds that significant skin laxity, deep jowls, or dramatic drooping of the tissues may require surgical procedures such as a facelift, brow lift, or eyelid surgery. “When the underlying structures of the face have shifted or when there is substantial excess skin, surgery is often the only way to achieve a lasting and natural result,” Dr. Lichten advises. “My role is to guide patients toward the treatment, either surgical or non-surgical, that can best meet their expectations.”Choosing a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon for Injectable TreatmentAt Central Ohio Plastic Surgery, Dr. Lichten personally performs all BOTOX Cosmetic and filler injections. He says this offers an advantage for patients since his advanced training in facial anatomy and years of surgical experience allow him to customize treatments in a particularly precise way. “Every face is unique. By administering every injection myself, I can tailor the approach to each patient’s anatomy and maintain the highest standards of precision and care.”Dr. Lichten notes that this level of involvement can also help patients feel confident about the source and handling of the products used, as all injectables come directly from reputable manufacturers. “A board-certified plastic surgeon can review a range of possibilities for non-surgical or surgical procedures to determine which approach best suits a patient’s specific objectives. An experienced, highly-qualified plastic surgeon can also provide straightforward guidance, including advising against BOTOX injections or other particular options when they aren’t appropriate and recommending alternative treatments that may deliver better results.”For individuals considering facial rejuvenation, Dr. Lichten recommends a comprehensive consultation to explore all options. He notes that an in-person evaluation allows him to review medical history, assess facial structure, and determine candidacy for the procedure. If BOTOX Cosmetic, fillers, or another treatment is ideal for the patient and they decide to move forward, then a custom treatment plan can be developed with the goal of producing the best possible, most natural-looking results.About Jason Lichten, MDJason B. Lichten, MD is the Founder and Director of Central Ohio Plastic Surgery, serving patients in Columbus, Lancaster, and surrounding communities. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is an active member of both The Aesthetic Societyand the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Lichten’s practice encompasses a full spectrum of plastic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic enhancement procedures, including options for breast surgery, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and skin renewal. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Lichten has held leadership roles within the professional community, including serving as President of the Columbus Society of Plastic Surgeons. His professional recognition includes multiple listings as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, selection as one of Columbus Monthly magazine’s Top Doctors, the VitalsPatients’ Choice Award, and the Fairfield Medical Center Legendary Caregiver Award. Dr. Lichten is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Lichten and his practice, please visit centralohioplasticsurgery.com or https://www.facebook.com/Central.Ohio.Plastic.Surgery To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.centralohioplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/botox-cosmetic-vs-dermal-fillers-columbus-plastic-surgeon-explains-the-benefits-and-distinctions/ ###Central Ohio Plastic SurgeryColumbus Area Office680 Buckles Court NorthSuite 2BGahanna, Ohio 43230Phone: (740) 653-5064Lancaster Office2656 N. Columbus StreetSuite ALancaster OH 43130Phone: (740) 653-5064Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.