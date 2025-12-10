Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Crafts JoJo Siwa’s $50K Smile Makeover

Multiple national entertainment outlets spotlighted Kevin B. Sands, DDS, a Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist, for creating JoJo Siwa’s high-profile smile makeover.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin B. Sands, DDS – Hollywood’s renowned “Dentist to the Stars” – is celebrated for crafting camera-ready smiles that look natural, balanced, and uniquely suited to each patient. As a leading Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist , Dr. Sands is known for delivering celebrity-caliber results with treatments such as custom porcelain veneers , professional whitening, and comprehensive smile makeovers tailored to the individual.That reputation was recently underscored in a wave of media coverage focused on JoJo Siwa’s dental transformation. In interviews and red-carpet moments, Siwa shared that she invested roughly $50,000 in a cosmetic dental makeover, revealing her veneers as the most expensive thing she was “wearing.” Entertainment outlets including Entertainment Tonight, People, Page Six Style, and The List reported that her bright new smile was created by Dr. Sands at his Beverly Hills practice.According to the coverage, Siwa received a full veneer treatment plan designed specifically to enhance her natural features. Reports note that Dr. Sands oversaw the aesthetic planning and placement process, combining advanced cosmetic techniques with a personalized approach to shape, shade, and symmetry.The recent spotlight on Siwa’s veneers also reflects a growing public interest in cosmetic dentistry and the role it can play in confidence and self-expression. Dr. Sands has been part of broader conversations around veneer trends and how modern materials and techniques can allow for dramatic improvements that still appear lifelike.Dr. Sands encourages anyone considering porcelain veneers to start with a professional evaluation to confirm that teeth and gums are healthy enough for treatment. A carefully planned veneer makeover can address concerns such as discoloration, chips, spacing, and minor misalignment, allowing patients to achieve a smile that looks effortless, photogenic, and entirely their own.Resources:(1) Entertainment Tonight: JoJo Siwa Reveals She Spent $50,000 on a Cosmetic Procedure(2) People: JoJo Siwa Just Admitted That She Spent $50K on Her Teeth: Here's Why(3) Page Six Style: All the details on JoJo Siwa’s $50K smile makeover(4) The List: The Cosmetic Procedure Dance Moms Alum JoJo Siwa Spent $50k OnAbout Kevin B. Sands, DDSWidely recognized for his artistry and precision, Dr. Kevin Sands is known as Hollywood’s “Dentist to the Stars.” Over the course of his career, he has shaped some of today’s most famous smiles, including those of JoJo Siwa, Kim Kardashian, and John Goodman. Dr. Sands is a graduate of the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, as well as a respected member of both the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the American Dental Association (ADA). As a trusted authority on aesthetic dentistry, smile design, and oral health, he is often interviewed for various media, from news outlets to TV shows to blog articles. Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.For more about Dr. Sands, visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills.com, facebook.com/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com/news-room/beverly-hills-cosmetic-dentist-crafts-jojo-siwas-50k-smile-makeover/ ###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media

