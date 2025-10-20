Business Awards UK - 2025 HR Awards Celebrate Innovation and People-First Leadership

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2025 HR Awards , highlighting the individuals and organisations driving innovation, inclusivity, and excellence in human resources. This year’s awards celebrate the strategic achievements and people-focused initiatives that continue to reshape workplaces across the UK.Business Awards UK 2025 HR Awards Winners• Robyn Lee, La-Z-Boy Manufacturing UK Ltd - 2025 HR Rising Star• Zaina Ishaq, Carwow - 2025 Diversity and Inclusion Champion• Lloyds Banking Group - 2025 Training and Development Excellence• Sarah Bishop, Recruit Recruit Ltd - 2025 Talent Acquisition Excellence• Tribal - 2025 Best HR Consultancy• Ovo Energy Ltd - 2025 HR Innovation Award• TP - 2025 Best Use of Technology, 2025 Employee Engagement Excellence• Clair Staines, POWWR - 2025 Employee Benefits Champion• Equinix - 2025 HR Excellence Award• Joy Toner, Tracerco Ltd - 2025 HR Leader of the Year• Lisa Dolan, TP - 2025 HR Mentor of the Year• Rebox HR - 2025 HR Team of the Year• Speaker Felicity Ashley - 2025 Workplace Wellness ChampionBusiness Awards UK 2025 HR Awards Finalists• La-Z-Boy Manufacturing UK Ltd - 2025 HR Leader of the Year• Lloyds Banking Group - 2025 Talent Acquisition Excellence• SONAS London - 2025 Workplace Wellness Champion• TP - 2025 Training and Development Excellence, 2025 Employee Benefits Champion• MKSK Consulting - 2025 HR Excellence Award• Equinix - 2025 HR Innovation Award• Robert Simmons Solicitors - 2025 Best Use of Technology, 2025 Employee Engagement Excellence• Tracerco Ltd. - 2025 HR Team of the Year• Rebox HR - 2025 Best HR ConsultancyChampioning Excellence in HRThe 2025 HR Awards showcase the breadth of achievement across the sector, from embedding inclusivity and innovation into daily practice to transforming employee experience through cutting-edge benefits and technology. Winners this year demonstrated how strategic HR leadership, even under pressure, can safeguard businesses while ensuring people remain at the heart of every decision.Across industries, the award recipients have delivered initiatives that go beyond compliance and process. Their achievements include advancing social mobility through large-scale training programmes, pioneering digital platforms that reimagine employee benefits, and embedding cultures of transparency, recognition, and wellbeing. These initiatives highlight how HR professionals are not only supporting growth but are actively shaping the future of work.Business Awards UK commends the winners and finalists for their impact in strengthening organisational resilience, championing diversity, and redefining what it means to lead with humanity. Their efforts set an example for the profession and underline the vital role HR plays in driving meaningful, sustainable change across all sectors.

