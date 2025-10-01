World Inherited Blood Disorders Day- October 18, 2025

Uniting for Equitable Access to Care and Treatment Tie Red Flex Arm October 18 is World Inherited Blood Disorders Day. Join us to celebrate

A Global Call for Awareness and Solidarity in Inherited Blood Disorders

LONDON, GREATER LONDON COUNTY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Action Network for Sickle Cell & Other Inherited Blood Disorders (GANSID) invites the world to join in observing World Inherited Blood Disorders Day (WIBDs Day), held every year on October 18.The day highlights the immense challenges faced by millions worldwide living with inherited blood disorders such as sickle cell disease, thalassemia, pyruvate kinase deficiency, aplastic anemia, and hemophilia, while honoring their resilience and calling for collective global action.At the center of the 2025 observance is the revival of the #TieRedFlexArm campaign - a unifying global symbol of solidarity. By tying a red cloth or ribbon around the arm, flexing, and sharing photos or videos with the hashtag, participants demonstrate strength, hope, and commitment to raising awareness of inherited blood disorders.“Together, we can amplify awareness, inspire action for equitable access to care, and show that we are stronger united,” GANSID stated in announcing this year’s campaign.To further support the movement, GANSID has developed a social media toolkit, a sample advocacy letter, and campaign materials, making it easy for individuals, organizations, and partners to participate, spread the word, and mobilize their communities in driving change. To access these resources and more, click the link below.On October 18, the global community is urged to take part in this simple yet powerful action—ensuring inherited blood disorders remain visible on the global health agenda and that the voices of patients, families, and advocates are heard everywhere.Join the movement. Tie. Flex. Share.Use Hashtags: #TieRedFlexArm #WIBDs2025 #GANSID2025 and tag @iblooddisordersAbout GANSIDThe Global Action Network for Sickle Cell & Other Inherited Blood Disorders (GANSID) is a global network of patient organizations, health care providers, health organizations, researchers, professional and academic societies, and industry partners that serve people impacted by sickle cell disease (SCD) and other inherited blood disorders. Through campaigns like World Inherited Blood Disorders Day, GANSID works to elevate visibility, foster solidarity, and push for stronger global health commitments that ensure no one is left behind.📌 For more details and access to the social media toolkit, visit: https://inheritedblooddisorders.world/world-inherited-blood-disorders-day

