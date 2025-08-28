Early Bird Registration GANSID logo

Two Days of Virtual Empowerment, Capacity Building & Networking at the 3rd International Congress on Inherited Blood Disorders

THORNTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Action Network for Sickle Cell & Other Inherited Blood Disorders (GANSID) holds its 3rd International Congress on Sickle Cell and Inherited Blood Disorders (IBDs) on November 14–15, 2025 with a distinguished slate of world-class speakers leading the congress, and offering their exclusive insights and expertise.The GANSID Congress 2025 is more than a congress; it’s a movement to advance inherited blood disorders (IBDs) and improve the health outcomes of people affected by this class of disorders across low, middle, and high-resource countries. At this year’s global gathering, attendees can expect two days of high-impact abstract presentations, plenary sessions, and simultaneous clinician and patient sessions, along with excellent networking opportunities.available only to registered participants.Among other topics, and based on varied tracks, the attendees will learn about:The Future of Gene Therapy in Inherited Blood Disorders;Hot Innovation in Sickle Cell Pain Management;Important Advances in the Management of People with Bleeding Disorders;Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: Diagnosis & Management;Transition of Care in Inherited Blood Disorders: From Pediatric to Adult Services;Innovative Cell and Gene Therapy Approaches to Improving Outcomes for Patients with Fanconi Anemia;Identification & Diagnosis of Aplastic Anemia;Advancing Global Registry in Sickle Cell Disease.Who Should Attend?The congress welcomes all stakeholders in the IBD space, including:Persons living with IBDs and their caregivers;Patient organizations;Healthcare professionals & hospital administrators;Researchers & academics;Policymakers & government representatives;Biotech & pharmaceutical industry leaders;Community advocates and partners;Join the MovementBe part of this transformative congress. Register today for the 3rd International Congress and help spread the word. Tag @iblooddisorders and use #GANSIDCongress2025 across social media.Secure your spot today and take advantage of early-bird pricing available until September 19, 2025.

