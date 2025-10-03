MITCHELL GOLD + BOB WILLIAMS OUTLET AT VERO BEACH CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS EVENT

Anniversary Celebration

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vero Beach Outlets is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Outlet reopening with a special Anniversary Sale running from Friday, October 3 through Sunday, November 16. Shoppers can enjoy up to 75% off the brand’s iconic furnishings, plus an extra 30% off select furniture items including sofas, chairs, tables, storage, and outdoor pieces.Perfectly timed ahead of the holiday season, this sale offers an ideal opportunity to refresh living spaces before hosting family and friends. Whether you're updating a guest room, creating a cozy gathering area, or simply elevating where you lounge, the MG+BW Outlet's curated selection makes it easy to design a home that feels warm, stylish, and welcoming.Located near Coach and RH Outlet, the 11,000-square-foot store features first-quality, eco-conscious products direct from the brand’s North Carolina factory and distribution center. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is known for its timeless modern designs, sustainable craftsmanship, and commitment to comfort and quality.“This anniversary marks a meaningful milestone for our outlet division,” said Hiep Phung, Senior Manager of Outlets. “We’re excited to celebrate with the Vero Beach community and offer even greater value on the designs and comfort our customers love.”The Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Outlet features a thoughtfully curated selection across all our major categories: handcrafted upholstery, versatile case goods, distinctive lighting, artful decor, luxurious rugs, and stylish outdoor pieces. All designed to bring comfort, character, and timeless design to homes, vacation properties, or rental spaces.Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Outlet is the premier home furnishings retailer at Vero Beach Outlets, joining RH Outlet alongside more than 40 leading brands such as Michael Kors, Coach Outlet, Columbia Sportswear, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, and Adidas Outlet Store.For store hours, directions, and sale details, contact the store at (772) 410-3933 or email verobeachoutlet@mgbw.com.ABOUT MITCHELL GOLD + BOB WILLIAMSMitchell Gold + Bob Williams is an iconic American furniture brand celebrated for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and timeless design. Now part of the Surya Inc. family, the brand continues its legacy of creating spaces that feel like home.

