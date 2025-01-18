Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Furniture Outlet Grand Opening

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Furniture Outlet

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vero Beach Outlets, a premier shopping destination in Florida, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Home Furnishings Outlet on Friday, January 17, 2025. The 11,000-square-foot store offers unbeatable savings of 60% to 75% on the brand’s renowned eco-conscious, classic modern furnishings.Conveniently located near Coach and RH Outlet, this new addition features primarily first-quality, new products direct from the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams factory and distribution center in North Carolina. With over three decades of design leadership, the brand is celebrated for its craftsmanship, sustainable practices, and timeless modern designs.The store will showcase an extensive selection of the brand’s iconic designs, including sofas, sleepers, sectionals, accent chairs, beds, chests, nightstands, bookcases, media consoles, and dining tables that double as desks. A wide assortment of rugs, lighting, and décor will also be available, perfect for enhancing homes, vacation properties, or rentals.“We’re thrilled to open this new outlet location and bring exceptional value to our customers,” shared Hiep Phung, Sr. Manager of Mitchell Gold + Bob William’s Outlet Division. “This store reflects our commitment to making beautifully designed furniture accessible to more families looking to create spaces that feel like home.”Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Outlet joins other prestigious home furnishings retailers at Vero Beach Outlets, including Design Within Reach Outlet and RH Outlet, alongside over 40 top-brand retailers such as Michael Kors, Coach Outlet, Columbia Sportswear, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, and adidas Outlet Store.For more information, including store hours, a complete directory, and details on upcoming events, visit verobeachoutlets.com.ABOUT MITCHELL GOLD + BOB WILLIAMSMitchell Gold + Bob Williams is an iconic furniture brand known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and timeless design. Now part of the Surya Inc. family, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams continues its legacy of design for living well.ABOUT VERO BEACH OUTLETSVero Beach Outlets is a 340,000-square-foot premier shopping destination featuring more than 40 top designers and brands, including Design Within Reach Outlet, RH Outlet, Michael Kors,Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger, offering savings of up to 70% off daily. For more details, visit verobeachoutlets.com.

