Mary's Pizza Shack Again Donates 50,000 Pizzas to Local Schools and Launches New Teacher Recognition Program

Mary's Pizza Shack

Annual Initiative Supports Education, Celebrates Local Teachers, and Delivers Smiles Across the North Bay Region

This donation is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us for so many years.” — Mary's Family

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary’s Pizza Shack, a beloved family-owned pizza and Italian restaurant with a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community, is excited to announce that it is once again donating 50,000 pizza certificates to local schools in the neighborhoods surrounding Mary’s ten locations throughout the North Bay region of California. This donation continues a proud tradition spanning more than 20 years, during which Mary’s Pizza Shack has given tens of thousands of pizzas annually to local students.The certificates, which can be redeemed for a complimentary “Bambino” pizza at any Mary’s Pizza Shack location, will be distributed across elementary schools, benefiting local students. The donation aims to encourage students for their hard work and provide schools with a fun and delicious way to celebrate achievements.“We’ve always believed that strong communities build strong businesses,” said a representative from the Mary’s Family. “Our founder, Mary Fazio, opened her first pizza shack with a simple goal – to bring people together with good food and good company. This donation is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us for so many years. We’re proud to continue her legacy by giving back in a way that brings smiles to students, educators, and families.”In addition to the student-focused Scholastic Achievement Award Program, Mary’s is proud to launch a new initiative in October: the “Nominate Your Favorite Sonoma County Teacher” program. Community members are invited to recognize exceptional local educators by submitting nominations and voting for finalists through Mary’s Pizza Shack’s website during October. Winning teachers will receive cash prizes and a pizza party!Mary’s Pizza Shack has a rich history of community involvement through these programs and its “Dine and Donate” fundraising initiative. The company plans to continue and expand these efforts to support both students and educators for years to come.About Mary’s Pizza ShackAt each Mary’s Pizza Shack, we prepare Mary’s Italian comfort food from scratch every day. Our soups, salad dressings, sauces, pizza dough, and focaccia are all made fresh daily, using Mary’s original recipes. Celebrating 66 years of business in 2025, each of the ten Mary’s Pizza Shack locations is individually owner-operated by Mary’s 3rd and 4th generation family. To learn more or order online, visit MarysPizzaShack.com.

