Mary's Pizza Shack Donates 40,000 Pizzas to Local Schools

Mary's Pizza Shack

Annual Initiative Supports Education and Delivers Smiles Across the North Bay Region

We've always believed that strong communities build strong businesses... This donation is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us for so many years.” — Mary's Family

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary’s Pizza Shack, a beloved family-owned pizza and Italian restaurant with a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community, is excited to announce the donation of 40,000 pizza certificates to local schools in the neighborhoods surrounding Mary’s ten locations throughout the North Bay region of California. This initiative, “Mary’s Scholastic Achievement Award Program,” is part of the company’s continued efforts to support education and strengthen ties within the communities they serve.The certificates, which can be redeemed for a complimentary “Bambino” pizza at any Mary’s Pizza Shack location, will be distributed across elementary schools, benefiting local students. The donation aims to encourage students for their hard work and provide schools with a fun and delicious way to celebrate achievements.“We’ve always believed that strong communities build strong businesses,” said a representative from the Mary’s Family. “Our founder, Mary Fazio, opened her first pizza shack with a simple goal – to bring people together with good food and good company. This donation is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us for so many years. We’re proud to continue her legacy by giving back in a way that brings smiles to students, educators, and families.”Mary’s Pizza Shack has a rich history of community involvement through this and their “Dine and Donate” fundraising program. The 40,000 pizza certificates will be distributed to local schools beginning this month, with plans to continue this initiative in the future.About Mary’s Pizza ShackAt each Mary’s Pizza Shack, we prepare Mary’s Italian comfort food from scratch every day. Our soups, salad dressings, sauces, pizza dough, and focaccia are all made fresh daily, using Mary’s original recipes. Celebrating 65 years of business in 2024, each of the ten Mary’s Pizza Shack locations are individually owner-operated by Mary’s 3rd and 4th generation family. To learn more or order online, visit MarysPizzaShack.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.