GENH2 TO PARTICIPATE IN WORLD SPACE WEEK EXPO ON OCTOBER 10, 2025 AT THE KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX

Company will Showcase Liquid Hydrogen Technology and Explain its Use in Space and Advanced Clean Energy

As we continue to lead the way in liquid hydrogen infrastructure technology around the globe, we are excited to once again join the best and brightest space industry leaders at this annual event” — Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp. , a Path2 Hydrogen Company (PTHH), a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that the company will present at the fourth annual World Space Week Expo on Friday, October 10, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida. This year’s Expo theme is “Science and Technology.”GenH2 has participated in the World Space Week Expo since its inception. The company’s 2025 Expo booth, located on the bottom floor of Space Shuttle Atlantisat Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will allow attendees to learn about the use of hydrogen in space and advanced clean energy. GenH2 will join NASA and other industry leaders participating in the expo including Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Redwire.The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Education team will also host multiple activity stations at Knowledge Base 1, featuring un and educational opportunities for all ages including interactive displays, special talks, and hands-on activities. Tickets for the event are available at https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets “As we continue to lead the way in liquid hydrogen infrastructure technology around the globe, we are excited to once again join the best and brightest space industry leaders at this annual event,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “We are especially looking forward to this year’s theme of Science and Technology, which gives us an opportunity to demonstrate how and why hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer are a key component for a clean energy future.”Started in 1999 by the United Nations, World Space Week is celebrated internationally every October. The goal is to demonstrate how science and technology contribute to the betterment of human life. World Space Week programs are held in over 90 countries, featuring hundreds of education-related activities for teachers and students. Approximately 4,000 people are expected to attend the 2025 World Space Week Expo at the Kennedy Space Center.For additional information, please visit https://www.worldspaceweek.org . Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com About GenH2 ( www.genh2.com GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH)(formerly known as Philomaxcap AG). GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy solutions, including modular hydrogen liquefaction and Zero-Loss transfer and storage. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout for the midstream hydrogen economy. The technology team includes former NASA scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building advanced hydrogen solutions.About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH.DE), formerly known as Philomaxcap AG, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.

