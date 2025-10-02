Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Outlines Tips for Mommy Makeover Patients to Enjoy a Smoother Recovery

Dr. David Bottger, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Philadelphia, offers effective tips for a smoother healing period after a Mommy Makeover.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Among the most popular body contouring treatments performed by board-certified plastic surgeon David Bottger, MD is a Mommy Makeover — a combination surgical plan designed to undo and/or improve the aesthetic changes caused by pregnancy, breastfeeding, and childbirth. Unfortunately, healthy habits like dieting and exercise are often not enough to reverse the aesthetic concerns that often develop after having children, such as separated abdominal musculature, stubborn fat buildup, and increasing skin laxity. Mommy Makeover surgery is designed to address these changes by repairing weak internal muscles, removing excess skin, and reducing localized fatty deposits as needed. As a customized combination of procedures rather than a single operation, the recovery period after a Mommy Makeover requires careful planning and commitment to achieve the best possible outcome. With that in mind, Dr. Bottger offers individuals interested in a Mommy Makeover need-to-know recovery tips to facilitate a more seamless healing process.One of the most essential recommendations after a Mommy Makeover is for patients to arrange for childcare and help with household responsibilities prior to surgery. Since actions like lifting and bending may be restricted during the initial healing period, having a reliable support system helps ensure patients can rest without worrying about child supervision, pick-ups and drop-offs, and other daily responsibilities.In addition, setting up a recovery room in the home is strongly encouraged. It can also help to stock the house with pre-made meals, prescribed medications, entertainment, extra pillows, and easy access to water and snacks. With this preparation, patients can remain comfortable during their recovery. Patients should avoid smoking and using nicotine products, as doing so can severely compromise blood circulation, slow down the healing process, and increase the risk of complications.Lastly, Dr. Bottger emphasizes the importance of attending all follow-up appointments. These visits allow a patient’s care team to monitor healing and provide tailored guidance at every stage of recovery. Patients should maintain realistic expectations, and understand that final results take time to fully develop. Swelling typically subsides over several weeks to months, and scars can gradually fade over time.With a Mommy Makeover usually including a personalized combination of procedures like breast augmentation , breast lift surgery, abdominoplasty, and/or liposuction, thorough preparation before recovery can increase the likelihood of a stress-free healing period. Dr. Bottger is a strong believer in robust patient education and a transparent consultation process, allowing men and women to feel empowered to make well-informed decisions about their care.About David Bottger, MDDr. David Bottger is an aesthetic plastic surgeon in Philadelphia who specializes in face, breast, and body procedures for local and out-of-town patients. An active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), Dr. Bottger has been recognized with the Castle Connolly Top Doctoraward every year since 2019. After completion of both his undergraduate education at Princeton University and his general surgery residency, Dr. Bottger underwent a rigorous fellowship in hand surgery and plastic surgery residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. He is among only a handful of surgeons in the country to complete fellowship training on top of earning board certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Bottger is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Bottger and his practice, please visit drbottger.com andfacebook.com/DrBottger.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drbottger.com/philadelphia-plastic-surgeon-outlines-tips-for-mommy-makeover-patients-to-enjoy-a-smoother-recovery/ ###Dr. David A. BottgerPhiladelphia Main Line3855 West Chester Pike, Suite 230Newtown Square, PA 19073(610) 355-1929Rosemont Media

