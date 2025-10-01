Missouri River Equipment LLC Launches Nationwide Heavy Equipment Sales and Delivery

Sales and delivery of construction and agricultural machinery now available to customers in all 50 U.S. states through Missouri River Equipment LLC.

WAGNER, SD, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missouri River Equipment LLC , a South Dakota-based supplier of construction and agricultural machinery, has officially expanded its sales and delivery operations to cover all 50 U.S. states. The company now provides nationwide access to its inventory of new and used heavy equipment, including tractors, skid steers, excavators, loaders, and backhoes.Serving Contractors, Farmers, and Businesses Coast to CoastThe decision to expand comes in response to increasing demand for accessible, high-quality machinery in both rural and metropolitan markets across the country. By developing logistics partnerships with national freight carriers, Missouri River Equipment ensures that customers in any U.S. region can receive equipment delivered directly to their site.Missouri River Equipment now serves contractors, farmers, and businesses across the country. With a central location in Wagner, South Dakota, the company is positioned to ship equipment quickly and efficiently to all 50 states. The growing inventory includes machines for construction, agriculture, infrastructure, and land development. Customers can view available units, complete with specifications and photos, on the company’s official website.CEO Statement“Our goal has always been to simplify access to reliable machinery for customers nationwide,” said Scott Pegueros, CEO of Missouri River Equipment LLC. “Now that we’ve scaled up to serve all 50 states, we’re positioned to deliver exactly what’s needed — wherever it’s needed.”Online Inventory and Nationwide DeliveryThe company’s website, missouririverequipment.com, features a transparent inventory system with real-time updates, ensuring that customers always see what’s in stock. Missouri River Equipment inspects all equipment before shipment and coordinates delivery with trusted carriers to maintain both speed and safety during transport.Missouri River Equipment LLC continues to grow its offerings to meet demand across industries, with new equipment categories being added regularly. By focusing on nationwide availability, fair pricing, and straightforward service, the company aims to become a reliable source of heavy machinery throughout the United States.About Missouri River Equipment LLCMissouri River Equipment LLC is an independent dealer of heavy equipment located in Wagner, South Dakota. The company provides new and used machinery for construction and agricultural applications, including excavators, loaders, tractors, skid steers, and backhoes. Its services are available to individual buyers, contractors, and commercial operations nationwide.

