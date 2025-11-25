Performance Cyclez Launches Nationwide Sport Bike Sales & Delivery Program

Leesburg's premier performance motorcycle specialist now serving riders coast to coast with expert service and seamless delivery

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Performance Cyclez , Central Florida's trusted destination for high-performance motorcycles , announces the launch of its nationwide sales and delivery program. Under the leadership of owner Alexis Nieto and operating as Moto Performance Inc , the dealership is expanding its reach to serve sport bike enthusiasts across America."Performance Cyclez has always been about more than just selling bikes – we're riders serving riders," said Alexis Nieto, owner of Moto Performance Inc. "Our new nationwide program means that any sport bike enthusiast, anywhere in the country, can access our expertise, selection, and personalized service. We're bringing the Performance Cyclez experience directly to your driveway."Coast-to-Coast Performance Motorcycle SalesThe new program enables riders from Phoenix to Denver, New York to Los Angeles, to purchase high-performance motorcycles remotely with complete confidence. Performance Cyclez handles every detail – from initial consultation and financing to professional shipping and delivery."We've had incredible success with out-of-state customers who discovered us online," Nieto explained. "They're looking for dealers who understand performance machines inside and out. Our team consists of true enthusiasts who know these bikes at a technical level – power delivery, suspension geometry, ECU tuning, everything. That expertise translates into exceptional customer experiences, whether you're local or across the country."Comprehensive Remote Buying ExperiencePerformance Cyclez's nationwide program includes:- Expert Consultation: Detailed discussions about specifications, upgrades, and performance characteristics- Complete Transparency: Comprehensive photos, videos, and detailed condition reports- Financing Solutions: Flexible financing options for qualified buyers nationwide- Professional Shipping: Secure, insured motorcycle transport to all 50 states- Pre-Delivery Service: Every motorcycle fully inspected, serviced, and prepared before shipping- Seamless Process: Complete paperwork handling and documentation supportSpecialization in Performance MachinesPerformance Cyclez focuses on sport bikes and performance motorcycles from top manufacturers including Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda, and Ducati. The dealership's inventory features both new and pre-owned performance machines, with particular expertise in:- Supersport motorcycles (GSX-R, YZF-R1, ZX-6R, CBR series)- Performance modifications and upgrades- Track-ready builds and racing applications- Expert tuning and ECU programmingLocal Excellence, National ReachWhile expanding nationwide, Performance Cyclez continues to serve the Central Florida riding community with expert service, genuine parts, and performance upgrades. The service department, known for precision work on high-performance machines, handles everything from routine maintenance to complete race preparation."Our shop has built its reputation on treating every bike like it's our own," said Nieto. "Whether you're dropping off your R1 for a valve check or having a ZX-10R delivered to your home in Colorado, you're getting the same level of care and attention to detail."About Performance CyclezOperating as Moto Performance Inc and led by owner Alexis Nieto, Performance Cyclez is Leesburg, Florida's premier destination for high-performance motorcycles. Specializing in sport bikes and performance machines, the dealership offers new and pre-owned motorcycle sales, expert service, genuine parts, performance upgrades, and now nationwide delivery. Located at 120 Satellite Ct, Leesburg, FL 34748.

