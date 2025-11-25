Midwest Action Cycle Returns: Iconic Lake Geneva Dealership Resumes Operations, Now Offering Nationwide Delivery

After brief hiatus, 50+ year motorcycle institution recommits to serving riders across America

LAKE GENEVA, WI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midwest Action Cycle , Lake Geneva's legendary motorcycle dealership established in 1971, announces its return to full operations following a brief period of reflection. After more than five decades of serving the Wisconsin riding community, the dealership has recommitted to its mission of providing exceptional service, quality motorcycles, and the personal touch that has made it a regional institution."After 53 years in business, we took some time to consider our next chapter," said Michael Chase, owner of MAC Automotive LLC , which operates Midwest Action Cycle. "What we realized is that our passion for motorcycles and commitment to our customers is stronger than ever. The outpouring of support from the riding community reminded us why we do what we do. We're back, and we're more excited than ever to serve riders."Expanding Horizons: Nationwide Delivery Now AvailableIn addition to resuming operations, Midwest Action Cycle is proud to announce a major expansion of its services – nationwide motorcycle delivery and remote purchasing options. Riders from coast to coast can now access the dealership's extensive inventory of new and pre-owned motorcycles without ever leaving home."We've had customers from Texas, New York, and everywhere in between reach out to us," said Chase. "Our new nationwide delivery program means that anyone, anywhere in America, can experience the Midwest Action Cycle difference. We handle everything – paperwork, financing, shipping – and deliver your bike right to your doorstep, ready to ride."Key Features:- Nationwide Delivery: Professional motorcycle shipping to all 50 states- Remote Purchase Program: Complete your entire purchase by phone or online- No Dealer Fees: Transparent pricing with no hidden charges- Full-Service Dealership: New and pre-owned motorcycles, expert service, parts, accessories, and trade-ins- Financing Available: Flexible financing options for qualified buyers- Expert Team: Experienced staff dedicated to rider satisfactionAbout Midwest Action CycleSince 1971, Midwest Action Cycle has been Lake Geneva's trusted source for motorcycles, service, and parts. Operating under MAC Automotive LLC and led by owner Michael Chase, the dealership combines small-town personal service with big-city selection. Specializing in new and pre-owned motorcycles from top manufacturers, Midwest Action Cycle serves riders locally and nationwide. Located at 2463 Vista Dr, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

