October is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Awareness Month

This month, we take an opportunity to review Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and share education and resources.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, is a lifelong mental health condition that usually appears in early childhood. While it is usually a manageable condition, it can have enormous effects on school and work, completion of chores, relationships, and general quality of life as a result. ADHD affects everyone differently; many for example struggle with paying attention to work or school tasks, struggling not just with the tasks themselves but with prioritizing and organizing how to complete their work. Others struggle more with hyperactive inattention, jumping from one task to the next without completing either. In children especially, they can struggle with literally sitting still without fidgeting or moving.

The non profit group CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder shares on the link above an informative introduction to the condition if you are curious to learn more. If you see yourself or your children in the description provided, we encourage you to consult with your doctor’s office or a licensed mental health professional to determine a diagnosis, the CDC offers this guide on the process. As of statistics collected by the CDC in 2024, more than 7 million children and approximately 15.5 million adults are reported to be affected by this condition.

This month we wanted to highlight some helpful links and resources for adults and children that can help with day-to-day life with ADHD:

CHADD listed above also has its own page for ADHD awareness month , which will be updated regularly over the month with tools, links to support, videos, and more.

ADHDawarenessmonth.org celebrates ADHD awareness month with tips, art, stories, activities, and more.

The Child Mind Institute shares many comprehensive guides including concrete suggestions and strategies for helping engage children with ADHD to succeed in school.

ADDitude is an excellent resource of articles and up to date guides on coping with ADHD for kids, adults, and parents of ADHD kids. Be sure to explore the sections on harmful myths.

This page from reviewed.com highlights 9 apps for computers and phones that can help block distracting applications, such as social media access or games, in order to help focus concentration. Useful for parents and adults alike!

As always, reach out to us at the Employee Assistance Program for counseling, more information and resources as needed. Have a healthy and safe October!