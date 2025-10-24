Join us for Mayor Michelle Wu's State of the Schools Address on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 7 p.m. The address will be livestreamed on this page.

Notes: Stay tuned! We'll add the speech, a video of the livestream, and additional information about Mayor Wu's address when that information is available.

Mayor Michelle Wu is setting ambitious goals for Boston Public Schools (BPS) that prioritize providing high-quality support for every student so they’re able to meet high academic expectations.

During a time when public education is under attack, Mayor Wu will celebrate Boston’s educators and lay out a shared agenda to make BPS the first choice for Boston families.