Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Officers Acted with Legal Justification in Pottawattamie County Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the August 27, 2025, fatal shooting of Michael Patrick Broyles by officers from the Iowa State Patrol, Council Bluffs Police Department, and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office was legally justified.

At approximately 5:35 p.m. on August 27, 2025, Iowa State Trooper Zach Jensen attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Michael Patrick Broyles southbound on I-29 in Harrison County. Broyles did not immediately pull over but instead took the next exit three miles down the road. When he eventually stopped, Broyles got out of his car and pointed a double-barreled shotgun at Jensen. Jensen was able to draw his firearm and duck to the back of his vehicle for cover, ordering Broyles to put the weapon down multiple times. Broyles then got back into his car and continued on the interstate toward Council Bluffs.

Numerous additional agencies responded to assist. Eventually, Broyles took the 16th Street exit and stopped under the I-29 overpass. He then got out of the car, carrying his shotgun, and took cover behind a concrete support pillar. Broyles ignored multiple commands to drop the gun and come out peacefully. Pepper ball guns were used twice to gain compliance but were unsuccessful. Officers saw him point the shotgun in their direction and they fired on him. Broyles fired on the officers. Law enforcement continued to fire back at Broyles until he dropped to the ground and was no longer visible. Officers used shields and the assistance of an Iowa State Patrol K-9 unit to gradually approach the location where Broyles had been hiding and were able to confirm that Broyles was non-responsive. They secured him and immediately began lifesaving measures. Broyles was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

In the area where Broyles had been hiding during the standoff, investigators recovered four live shotgun shells. The gun was found near his body, as well as one live shotgun shell and one spent shell casing. He carried no form of identification, no bank or credit cards, and no cell phone. He was ultimately identified through fingerprints as being Michael Patrick Broyles. He had previous negative dealings with law enforcement in Alaska, including an armed stand-off in 2012. Broyles had told family members that he would never go back to jail, and that he would force law enforcement to kill him before that would happen.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

A copy of the report is available here.

###

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov