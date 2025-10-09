SEIDOR Opentrends Launches Industry Ebook Revealing How AI Is Disrupting the $30 Billion RV Market

AI Evolution of the RV Industry

New RV ebook provides executives with actionable roadmap as buyer demographics shift and digital-first competitors reshape traditional business models

Hardware alone no longer defines success. Today's buyers are comparing RV digital experiences not to other RVs, but to Tesla dashboards and Apple or Amazon ecosystems.” — Xavi Buscalla, CEO of Opentrends Inc.

PALO ALTO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEIDOR Opentrends, the digital solutions division specializing in AI and digital transformation for traditional industries, today announced the release of its comprehensive industry report, "AI Evolution in the RV Industry: 2025 Ebook." The free resource addresses the urgent need for RV manufacturers to adapt as the industry faces its most significant disruption in decades.The timing is critical. While U.S. RV shipments showed strength in early 2025 with a 13.9% year-over-year increase, retail demand ended 2024 down 6.9%, and dealer inventories are building. More importantly, the customer base itself has fundamentally changed: the median RV buyer age has dropped from 53 to 49 in just four years, and over 70% of purchases now start online."The RV industry is at a tipping point," said Xavi Buscalla, CEO at Opentrends Inc. "Hardware alone no longer defines success. Today's buyers are comparing RV digital experiences not to other RVs, but to Tesla dashboards and Apple ecosystems. The old model is broken. The future belongs to manufacturers who understand that an RV isn't just a product; it's a platform for ongoing relationships and recurring revenue."The ebook also introduces practical frameworks for getting started, including SEIDOR Opentrends' AI Stack Starter™: a low-risk entry point that helps organizations move from AI ambition to working proof of concept in weeks.‘’AI isn't just turbocharging manufacturing efficiency; it's igniting breakthrough quality, innovation, and design, transforming rigs from mere hardware into sources for endless experiential ecosystems. Sophisticated company-wide AI platforms take time to deploy. Legacy RV makers must embrace the AI's revolution now, or watch their inventory-push empire crumble.’’ added Anselm Bossacoma, Chief Strategy Officer at Opentrends Inc.The "AI Evolution in the RV Industry: 2025 Ebook" is available for free download at https://www.opentrends.us/en/ai-evolution-rv-industry-ebook About Opentrends IncOpentrends, part of SEIDOR, is a digital transformation consultancy and custom software development company specializing in enterprise AI solutions. Their user-first approach has driven success with many of the world’s top companies. With over 70 successful AI implementations, the consultancy brings technical depth and practical experience to every engagement, helping organizations unlock real, measurable outcomes through advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information, visit www.opentrends.us or schedule a technical discovery session.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.