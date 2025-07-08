SEIDOR Opentrends US Named Among Top Software Development Companies in USA for 2025

SEIDOR Opentrends US earns national recognition from Techreviewer.co for excellence in software innovation and delivery.

This award reflects the success of our modular Team-as-a-Service model, which enables us to deliver enterprise-grade software with built-in AI, cloud scalability, and seamless integration.” — Xavi Buscalla, CEO of Opentrends Inc.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opentrends Inc., a leading digital transformation and custom software development consultancy, today announced its inclusion in Techreviewer.co's "Top Software Development Companies in the USA" listing for 2025. The annual ranking celebrates firms driving innovation, agile delivery, and measurable business outcomes across industries in the US market.SEIDOR Opentrends earned this distinction through its track record of building custom cloud-native platforms, replatforming legacy systems, and delivering high-impact enterprise applications across various sectors, including finance, manufacturing, insurance, and public services.“Our mission is to help organizations become future-ready—faster,” said Xavi Buscallà, CEO of Opentrends Inc. “This award reflects the success of our modular Team-as-a-Service model, which enables us to deliver enterprise-grade software with built-in AI, cloud scalability, and seamless integration. We’ve shortened deployment cycles from months to days and helped clients cut infrastructure costs by up to 25%.”From leading large-scale migration factories to replatforming legacy systems with real-time analytics, SEIDOR Opentrends consistently engineers digital solutions that scale with business needs, helping clients evolve with confidence in an AI-driven world.“We’re solving the hard problems: How do you scale cloud without losing control? How do you extract real-time intelligence from fragmented platforms? That’s where we lead,” said Anselm Bossacoma, Chief Strategy Officer at Opentrends Inc. “Being named a top software development firm affirms our belief that strategy, design, and engineering must move as one.”As part of the SEIDOR Group, Opentrends Inc. combines deep domain expertise in custom software, cloud, AI, platform integration, IoT, and user experience design, backed by strategic partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Adobe, Snowflake, Box, and Red Hat.From its headquarters in Palo Alto, Opentrends Inc. supports digital transformation for over 100 clients across North America and Europe, serving sectors such as digital health, finance, mobility, public services, and smart manufacturing.To learn more about Opentrends Inc. and its award-winning services, visit www.opentrends.us About Opentrends IncOpentrends Inc. is a premier digital transformation consultancy and custom software development company, serving as the digital solutions division of the SEIDOR Group. With over 100 global clients, including Fortune 1000 companies, Opentrends US delivers innovative software solutions for smart cities, connected vehicles, medical interfaces, and more. Its user-first approach, agile TaaS model, and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers make it a trusted partner for businesses navigating the digital landscape.About Techreviewer.coTechreviewer.co is a leading platform for evaluating and ranking technology service providers. Its comprehensive reviews and listings help businesses identify the most reliable and innovative software development companies in the USA and globally.

