Zoniqx Powers World’s First Tokenized Upstream Oil & Gas Fund on Hedera

First-of-its-kind upstream energy offering combines PDP acquisitions with secured oilfield lending, with issuance and lifecycle management enabled by Zoniqx

Zoniqx is building the backbone of regulated tokenization, where compliance and distribution meet global liquidity.” — Prasanth Kalangi

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoniqx today announced its institutional-grade RWA tokenization infrastructure has powered the launch of the world’s first tokenized petroleum private placement on the Hedera Network. Structured under SEC regulation, the offering represents a milestone in bringing traditional energy assets into a transparent, blockchain-enabled environment.Developed by One World Petroleum (OWP) and supported by Zoniqx’s z360 platform and zProtocol (DyCIST powered by ERC-7518), the initiative blends acquisitions of proven production oil assets with secured lending to operators. Every ownership interest is issued in the form of a blockchain-based security token, ensuring automated compliance, investor eligibility checks, and full lifecycle management.By building on Hedera’s high-performance, sustainable public ledger, the tokenized placement can deliver global accessibility, fast settlement, and enterprise-grade security. This initiative makes it possible for traditional industries like energy to benefit from institutional-ready tokenization infrastructure.“Energy investing has been limited to a select few for far too long,” said Alexander Ottewell of One World Petroleum. “By issuing blockchain-based security tokens on Hedera through Zoniqx, we’re opening access to the petroleum sector with institutional-grade safeguards and transparency. This is the future of energy finance.”“World’s first upstream Oil & Gas fund proves that real world assets can be brought on-chain with compliance and institutional scale at the core,” said Prasanth Kalangi , Founder & CEO of Zoniqx. “Zoniqx is building the backbone of regulated tokenization, where compliance and distribution meet global liquidity.”“With OWP utilizing Zoniqx zProtocol and Hedera’s infrastructure, investors can now participate in energy markets with the confidence of regulatory alignment and the efficiency of digital assets,” adds Sanjeev Birari , Co Founder & CBO of Zoniqx.About One World PetroleumOne World Petroleum (OWP) is redefining energy investing through disciplined acquisitions of mature oil-producing assets and conservative operator lending. OWP’s tokenized petroleum fund allows investors to access long-term, yield-generating energy opportunities with as little as $10,000, all with unmatched transparency through blockchain-based security tokens. Learn more at oneworldpetroleum.com / Invest.owpcapitalgroup.com.About ZoniqxZoniqx (pronounced "Zoh-nicks") is a global fintech leader headquartered in Silicon Valley, specializing in converting real-world assets into security tokens. Through its suite of innovations including Zoniqx zProtocol (DyCIST/ ERC-7518), zCompliance, zConnect, zPayRails, and zIdentity, Zoniqx is powering the future of finance, enabling global liquidity, compliance automation, and Web3 integration.It offers an interoperable, compliant infrastructure for the RWA tokenization market, enabling global liquidity and DeFi integration through its end-to-end ecosystem of SDKs and APIs. Zoniqx pioneers on-chain, fully automated RWA deployment on public, private, and hybrid chains. For more information, visit www.zoniqx.com To explore how Zoniqx can assist your organization in unlocking the potential of tokenized assets or to discuss potential partnerships and collaborations, visit www.zoniqx.com/contact About HederaHedera is the trust layer of the digital economy, providing fast, secure, and efficient distributed ledger technology (DLT) powered by its unique hashgraph technology. With an open-source ecosystem, predictable, low-cost fees, and carbon-negative operations, it equips developers with the tools to build scalable applications with real-world impact.Governed by a diverse council of world-leading institutions, Hedera ensures transparent and fair decision-making. By driving innovation in DeFi, tokenization, AI, digital identity, and sustainable finance, it is shaping a more trusted, efficient, and inclusive digital future.For more information, visit www.hedera.com , or follow us on X at @hedera or Linkedin. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers

