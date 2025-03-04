Zoniqx Integrates ERC-7518 Tokenization Engine for the Next Generation of Onchain Finance on Base

Zoniqx and Base are bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, enhancing the liquidity, accessibility, and intelligence of tokenized assets like never before.” — Prasanth Kalangi, Founder and CEO, Zoniqx

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The integration of Zoniqx ’s ERC-7518 Tokenization Engine on Base represents a pivotal moment for the onchain ecosystem. Together, these two innovators are unlocking new horizons in onchain finance, setting a new standard for scalability, compliance, and security.This integration is more than a technical milestone—it enhances the infrastructure of the entire industry:- For the Industry: It advances decentralized finance (DeFi) by instituting scalable and interoperable systems that allow institutions and developers to build innovative financial solutions.- For Asset Owners and Issuers: The integration of Zoniqx on Base enables a seamless transition of real-world assets to digital tokens that are compliant with global standards.- For Developers and Builders: The combination of Zoniqx’s compliance-first infrastructure together with the scalability of Base creates a secure, transparent, and globally accessible marketplace.This integration marks a step forward in Base’s mission to create a truly open financial system for 1 billion+ people worldwide. It signals the start of a new era, where the tokenization of assets is not only secure and compliant but also accessible to all.The Vision: Empowering Onchain FinanceZoniqx’s integration on Base is motivated by a shared vision: to democratize access to finance by utilizing blockchain technology. This is based on the premise that a decentralized economy allows individuals and organizations to access the global economy with more freedom, efficiency, and transparency.Base’s Four-Phase Plan for Global Economic FreedomBase has been systematically working through a series of transformations to establish an open financial system. The phases include:1. Develop the Protocol (1M People): The early development of foundational blockchain protocols like Bitcoin and Ethereum paved the way for open-source experimentation and innovation.2. Build a Digital Currency Exchange (10M People): Platforms like Base have created user-friendly onramps to enable broader adoption of digital assets.3. Mass Market Interfaces for Onchain Apps (100M People): Wallets and interfaces like Coinbase Wallet, Metamask, and Trust Wallet have enabled developers and users to engage seamlessly with onchain applications.4. Onchain Applications for Open Finance (1B+ People): With protocols and interfaces in place, it is now time to develop applications that will define a new global financial system based on open networks, delivering unparalleled accessibility, security, and low fees.How Zoniqx Fits Into This VisionZoniqx shares this ambitious goal by offering an advanced tokenization platform that transforms real-world assets into onchain-powered opportunities. This integration will focus on:- Providing efficient, scalable infrastructure capable of managing vast amounts of tokenized assets.- Facilitating asset issuers and developers through solutions built with compliance at their core.- Promoting the use of onchain applications that expand access to financial tools and services.On Base, Zoniqx is setting the stage for a future where decentralized finance is accessible at a global scale.About ZoniqxZoniqx is a global fintech leader with a singular mission: to unlock the potential of real-world assets (RWAs) through tokenization. Since 2017, Zoniqx has emerged as a pioneer in blockchain technology, enabling the seamless digitization of assets across industries while ensuring compliance, security, and interoperability.ERC-7518 Tokenization Engine: Redefining Compliance and InteroperabilityAt the heart of Zoniqx’s success is its proprietary ERC-7518 Tokenization Engine, which has set a new standard for secure and compliant asset tokenization.- Dynamic Compliance: Ensures adherence to local and international regulatory frameworks, incorporating robust AML/KYC protocols.- Interoperability: Operates seamlessly across multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Hedera, and Ripple, offering unmatched flexibility.- Security: Features off-chain verification mechanisms and recovery options to protect against token theft and account breaches.Why Base? A Strategic IntegrationThe integration of Zoniqx’s ERC-7518 Tokenization Engine on Base creates a transformative synergy for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) and advancing onchain finance.Key Benefits of Building on Base- Scalable Infrastructure: Zoniqx’s tokenization needs are best met by Base’s Layer 2 technology, which supports high transaction throughput at low cost.- Security and Compliance: Asset owners and issuers benefit from Zoniqx’s compliance-first infrastructure, complemented by Base’s Ethereum-based security measures.- Developer Ecosystem: Zoniqx’s SDKs and APIs integrate seamlessly with Base’s open-source structure, assisting developers in building innovative onchain applications.- Global Reach: Base enables Zoniqx to tokenize assets for a global audience, ensuring accessibility, efficiency, and interoperability across multiple markets.This integration enhances the ecosystem for asset issuers, developers, and builders, encouraging the adoption of asset tokenization with security and scalability at its core. Prasanth Kalangi , Founder & CEO of Zoniqx, adds:“As the operators of the largest RWA ecosystem, we are redefining institutional-grade asset tokenization by integrating our AI-powered ERC-7518 Tokenization Engine on Base. This milestone integration merges our market-leading tokenization infrastructure and AI-driven automation with Base’s scalability, unlocking the next generation of onchain finance at an unprecedented scale.At the core of this transformation is our Tokenized Asset Lifecycle Management (TALM) framework, ensuring seamless issuance, compliance, and settlement of tokenized RWAs. By leveraging AI, we are increasing liquidity and enabling smarter investment discovery—helping users optimize risk-reward analysis and access institutional-grade assets with ease.Together, we are bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, making tokenized assets more liquid, accessible, and intelligent than ever before.”Building the Tokenized Future TogetherThe integration of Zoniqx on Base is a milestone in advancing onchain finance. It’s not just about innovation—it’s about creating opportunities for developers, asset owners, and issuers to engage in a global financial system that is accessible, compliant, and scalable.Join Us in Shaping the FutureInstitutional-Grade, Secure, and Future-Ready AI-Powered Multi-Chain Technology for Real-World Asset TokenizationZoniqx ("Zoh-nicks") is a Silicon Valley-based fintech leader specializing in Security Token conversion for real-world assets. With AI-driven multi-chain technology, Zoniqx ensures seamless, secure, and compliant RWA tokenization.Their interoperable platform supports multiple regulatory frameworks, diverse asset classes, and on-chain automation across public, private, and hybrid chains. AI-powered automation enhances global liquidity and DeFi² integration, while SDKs and APIs empower developers with advanced tools.Unlock the potential of tokenized assets or explore partnerships—visit www.zoniqx.com

