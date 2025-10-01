MidSouth Construction Roofing Contractors Earn Prestigious GAF President’s Club Designation

MidSouth Construction Earns Presidents Club Award The Team at MidSouth Construction stands in front of their new headquarters - the Historic Old Ezell Home! Presidents Club Is Only Award to Master Elite Roofing Contractors

MidSouth Construction, Nashville’s top-rated roofing contractor, earns GAF President’s Club award for quality roof replacement and customer service.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top-Rated Nashville Roofers Recognized for Excellence in Roof Replacement and Customer Service

MidSouth Construction, one of the most respected Roofing Contractors in Nashville, has proudly earned the distinguished President’s Club designation from GAF Roofing, the leading roofing manufacturer in North America. This exclusive honor is reserved for Master Elite® Contractors who consistently demonstrate excellence in performance, reliability, and service, representing the highest level of achievement in the roofing industry.

In addition to this award, MidSouth Construction is recognized as a certified GAF Master Elite® Roofing Contractor—a designation held by less than 2% of roofing contractors nationwide. This certification underscores their ongoing commitment to quality roof replacement, superior craftsmanship, and outstanding customer satisfaction.

“Receiving the President’s Club designation reflects our team’s dedication to raising the standard for roofing contractors in Nashville,” said Sherri Berry, Operations Manager, of MidSouth Construction. “Our customers deserve roofing solutions they can trust, whether it’s a complete roof replacement, storm damage repair, or preventative maintenance. This recognition validates the pride we take in every project we complete.”

Reputation Built on Trust and Quality

MidSouth Construction has become the top-rated roofing company on Google in Nashville, with nearly 1,000 positive reviews from real customers. This reputation is built on years of consistent quality workmanship, honest communication, and dependable service. Customers regularly praise the company’s professionalism, attention to detail, and ability to deliver roofing solutions that last.

“Our reputation means everything to us,” said Austin Burton, Owner. “We don’t take shortcuts. Our team is committed to delivering exceptional roof replacement services backed by both our workmanship warranty and the trusted reputation of GAF. That commitment to quality is what sets us apart as the roofing contractor of choice in Nashville.”

Commitment to Excellence in Roofing

As a leading Nashville Roofer, MidSouth Construction combines industry expertise with advanced roofing materials to ensure that every roof replacement provides lasting protection and peace of mind. Their President’s Club designation reflects their success in consistently meeting GAF’s rigorous standards for installation excellence, consumer protection, and continued training.

Whether serving residential neighborhoods or large-scale commercial projects, MidSouth Construction remains committed to being a reliable partner for roof replacement across Middle Tennessee. Their goal is to provide homeowners and businesses with roofs that not only enhance curb appeal but also safeguard what matters most.

Customer Testimonials Reflect Excellence

The company’s nearly 1,000 positive reviews are a reflection of its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. One homeowner, Cindy Scrofani, shared her experience:

“MidSouth truly exceeded our expectations. We could not be more pleased with MidSouth from planning through completion. Highly recommend!”

Her words highlight what so many customers in Nashville have discovered — that MidSouth Construction stands out as a trusted, reliable roofing contractor that delivers exceptional results.

About MidSouth Construction

MidSouth Construction is a family-owned roofing company based in Nashville, TN, specializing in roof replacement, storm restoration, and roof repairs. As a GAF Master Elite® Contractor and President’s Club recipient, MidSouth Construction is recognized among the top roofing contractors nationwide. With nearly 1,000 positive Google reviews, they continue to set the standard for Nashville Roofers by combining quality workmanship with exceptional customer service.



Media Contact:

Sherri Berry

MidSouth Construction

Phone: 615-712-8893

About Us - MidSouth Construction

