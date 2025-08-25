MidSouth Construction Named Roofing Contractor for Legacy Point Apartments

Roof Installation Begins at Legacy Point Apartments in Spring Hill by MidSouth Construction Roofers installing a Tamko Heritage Shingle in Weathered Wood on New Construction Project Nashville Commercial Roofing Contractor MidSouth Construction Logo

Nashville-based MidSouth Construction will provide roofing for the 350-unit Legacy Point Apartments community in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

I’m proud our team was chosen for Legacy Point Apartments, a project that reflects our expertise and commitment to quality.” — Austin Burton, Owner MidSouth Construction

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MidSouth Construction Receives Roofing Project Assignment for Legacy Point Apartments in Spring Hill, Tennessee

MidSouth Construction, a Nashville-based roofing company, announced its selection as the roofing contractor for Embrey Buildings' Legacy Point Apartments, a major multifamily development currently underway in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

This large-scale project includes 18 residential buildings, 10 parking garages, a clubhouse, and a pool house, forming part of a 350-unit multifamily community at 3526 Kedron Road in the Maury County submarket. The development reflects Spring Hill’s special blend of traditional family lifestyle, contemporary amenities, and Middle Tennessee’s cultural traditions. Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

The project will utilize Tamko Heritage architectural shingles in Weathered Wood across the entire building complex to ensure both durability and visual appeal. The pool house will incorporate a 24 Ga Bronze 1.5" SnapLock Kynar-painted standing seam metal roofing system from Watson Metals, providing long-lasting performance and a sophisticated design.

"This opportunity allows us to demonstrate not just the strength of our craftsmanship, but our leadership in the roofing industry," said Austin Burton, Owner of MidSouth Construction. "We’re committed to setting the bar higher with each project, ensuring excellence from planning to completion."

Nashville’s Commercial Roofing Leader

Since its founding in Nashville, MidSouth Construction has established itself as one of the city’s most trusted roofing companies by maintaining excellent work quality, a strong safety record, and uncompromising integrity. Operating as a specialized commercial roofing firm, the company manages multifamily projects, industrial sites, and institutional facilities across Middle Tennessee. Their expertise will ensure that Legacy Point Apartments is roofed with systems designed for superior performance and long-term protection.

Community Impact

Spring Hill continues to expand rapidly, and the Legacy Point Apartments project will provide additional housing to meet the community’s growing needs. The development offers modern homes for families and professionals while boosting the local economy through job creation, construction partnerships, and long-term investment in the region. As a local Nashville roofing contractor, MidSouth Construction takes pride in contributing to developments that enhance neighborhoods throughout Middle Tennessee.

The company’s commercial roofing and multifamily development services continue to grow through projects like Legacy Point Apartments. With decades of experience, innovative solutions, and a strong commitment to client satisfaction, MidSouth Construction remains a reliable construction partner across the region.

About MidSouth Construction

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, MidSouth Construction is a commercial roofing specialist serving multifamily, residential, and specialty markets across the Southeast. Known for combining strength, style, and innovative technology, MidSouth delivers roofing systems with exceptional durability and design. The company provides shingle, metal, and specialty roofing solutions tailored to the needs of developers, property owners, and homeowners — always with a focus on safety, quality, and exceeding customer expectations.

Media Contact:

Sherri Berry, Operations Manager

MidSouth Construction

652 Old Ezell Road

Nashville, TN 37217

Phone: 615-712-8893

Email: sherri@midsouthconstruction.net

Website: RoofingByMidSouth.com

