Maryland Physicians Care Earns 4-Star Rating from NCQA

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Care Inc., d/b/a Maryland Physicians Care (MPC), proudly announces that it has received a 4 out of 5 star rating in the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) Health Plan Ratings 2025: Medicaid. NCQA ratings are based on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 representing the highest.

This achievement marks an increase from MPC’s 2024 Medicaid Health Plan Rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars, recognizing the plan’s commitment to delivering high-quality care and services to its members.

“Obtaining 4 stars in the NCQA Health Plan Rating reflects Maryland Physicians Care’s commitment to ensuring the best care for our members,” said Dr. Glenn Bruce Vanderver, Chief Medical Officer. “MPC staff work tirelessly with our providers to guarantee that our members receive all needed medical care, so they have the best outcomes they deserve.”

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA’s HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed health care choices.

This 4-star rating underscores Maryland Physicians Care's commitment to the health, well-being, and equitable outcomes of its members across the state of Maryland.

