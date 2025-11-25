Maryland Physicians Care Extends Planet Fitness Benefit into Carroll County

Collaboration with Ohana Growth Partners expands access to better health and wellness for more Maryland families

At MPC, we recognize the importance this access will provide in helping people get and stay healthy. We want our members to feel good about themselves and the positive actions they are taking.” — Charles Buseck, MPC Chief Operating Officer

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Physicians Care (MPC) – a statewide Medicaid managed care organization – has expanded its Planet Fitness membership benefit into Carroll County through franchise group Ohana Growth Partners, giving more MPC members access to free fitness across the state.

Eligible MPC members age 13 and older (who meet the requirements) now can receive a free Classic Card Membership at Planet Fitness Eldersburg (6300 Georgetown Blvd., Eldersburg, MD 21784) or Planet Fitness Westminster (Route 140 and Englar Rd., Ste. 19, Westminster, MD 21157).

At either location, members will have unlimited club access, free in-club fitness training, access to Planet Fitness App workouts, free WiFi, PF Perks partner rewards and discounts, and more.

This benefit previously was limited to locations in Allegany, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties – owned and operated by Planet Fitness franchise, Ohana Growth Partners (OGP). With the expansion, MPC members residing in and around Carroll County can enjoy the same access and amenities.

“We are delighted to be able to expand our partnership with Ohana Growth Partners to more Marylanders,” said MPC Chief Operating Officer Charles Buseck. “At MPC, we recognize the importance this access will provide in helping people get and stay healthy. We want our members to feel good about themselves and the positive actions they are taking to become healthier. Expanding this benefit to the Carroll County locations is another step forward in supporting our members’ wellness.”

"As the gym for all fitness levels, we are excited to welcome MPC’s membership to grow stronger together in Carroll County,” said OGP President Justin Drummond. “We invite MPC members to come out and see what our unique, non-intimidating and Judgement Free environment is all about – for both their physical and mental wellness.”

MPC encourages existing and newly enrolled members in Carroll County to take advantage of the Planet Fitness benefit. Program information, a list of participating Planet Fitness locations and member activation are available at mpcmedicaid.com/PF.

