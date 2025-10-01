Integrating Web3 Security with Google Workspace: A Decentralized Backup Approach from StorX Network

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorX Network, a global leader in decentralized cloud storage, today announced its official integration with Google Workspace, enabling businesses and individuals to securely back up their Gmail, Google Docs, Google Photos, and Google Drive data to StorX’s decentralized storage infrastructure.Data backup has been a prominent focus due to the global increase in reliance on cloud-based applications. Despite the ability to recover data in Google Workspace, data loss is common due to user errors, attacks, and malware. To solve such a problem, StorX has decentralized backup solutions that are secure and resilient.“Our global users on Google Workspace and Google Drive will have a much deeper sense of protection and control over their data. This is a much-needed integration Google users have been waiting for,” said Handy Barot, Co-Founder, StorX Network. “This integration is aimed at giving cost-effective storage solutions as well as serving secure storage principles for the era of Web 3.0."StorX Network provides a decentralized cloud infrastructure that allows data to be freely stored and retrieved with no ephemeral loss.This stores data devoid of a centralized point of failure and adds a greater level of protection against federation risks.Key Highlights of the Integration:In the case of straightforward onboarding, users can connect their Google Workspace accounts and start their decentralized backups, all without breaking their daily workflows. Users can back up their Google accounts for documents, drives, photos, and emails securely, unlike central providers, users have full control, ensuring compliance and data sovereignty in regulated industries. End-to-end encryption protects all data before it leaves the user's device, thereby guaranteeing enterprise-class security beyond the boundaries of traditional cloud systems. Users can instantly restore emails, documents, and photos without using centralized servers. Using decentralized infrastructure, StorX can provide services for lower prices compared to other enterprise cloud providers.With this integration, users of Google Workspace can Fortress Control over their digital retrievable assets. Professionals and enterprises can wipe away the worries of a centralized environment and unreservedly manage their sensitive business information and continuity.The integration is available for backup starting today. Users can configure automatic backups and get the peace of mind that their accounts are decentralized, encrypted, and secure.To initiate backing up your Google Workspace data, and to learn more about it, kindly visit www.storx.tech For enquiries, email us at pr@storx.io

