BWiGA to award best projects in Kula Belgrade in March

Belgrade Web3 and iGaming Awards will take place on March 25 in the Serbian capital

BELGRADE, SERBIA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following Porto Montenegro, the next conference is planned for Belgrade on March 25. BWiGA will once again bring together leaders of the web3 and iGaming industries, this time in the most famous skyscraper in the most prestigious new district, Belgrade Waterfront.The most promising projects and outstanding individuals will be recognised with special awards. This time, voting will take place in two stages: first online on the conference website BWiGA.com, and then an international jury will select the winners from a shortlist. The winners will be announced on stage at Kula Tower on the day of the event. This format is unique in the Balkans in this niche. Such ambitious projects as king.rs, 1win crypto, NeuroVision, iAffiliate, and Liberion have already been announced as nominees.Notable speakers include Inna Gagarin (founder at G Partners), Vit Jedlička (President at Liberland), Mike Danshin (CMO at 1win Crypto), Anina Milanović (Head of International Cooperation and Development Department at Securities Commission of Serbia), Tobias Jack Lewis (Head of BD and Partnership at TOP/wallet in Telegram), Roman Manuylov (CEO at Alfaleads), Marko Matanović (CEO at EDC), George Galoyan (CBDO at Twinby) and Andrey Insarov (founder of it.com Domains, Forbes council). 50 speakers and 100 companies from 30 countries are planned.In 2026, there will be as many as 30 nominations. Industry leaders will celebrate their successes at an afterparty wıth a show and a gala dinner. Lead Volume, an agency with 10 years of experience in IT events, is holding the conference. There are also plans to launch an accelerator for startups in collaboration with the INFI multichain platform and the Belgrade.IT.com development studio. Funds and private investors will consider new promising projects."It's gratifying that many participants of our conferences in Turkey, Montenegro and the CIS are planning to be nominees, speakers, and partners of the event in Belgrade again," says organiser and marketer Alexey Nasybullin. "In advance, four months before BWiGA, guests are already planning their trips, registering as nominees and reserving seats. Serbia is the fifth country where we organise IT conferences. The region is considered promising, and new events, ideas, investors and programmers provide excellent impetus for the further development of online services”.More details and nominations are on the website https://bwiga.com/ Announcement video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBevgLTt0Ug

