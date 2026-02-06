BiG Africa Summit 2026: Exclusive CEO Insight, Regulatory Power & Prestigious Awards

GABORONE, BOTSWANA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 12th Annual BiG Africa Summit 2026 will bring together the continent’s most prominent regulatory voices and senior executives to examine policy direction, align strategic priorities, and identify realistic pathways for growth. From 16 – 19 February 2026 at The Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort in Gaborone, Botswana, ‘BiG’, regulator-led discussions, targeted breakout seminars, and the distinguished BiG Africa Summit Eventus Awards, will shine a spotlight on those raising the bar across leadership, innovation, and market influence.Fully supported by the Botswana Gambling Authority, the summit offers an exclusive space to understand how regulation is evolving and what that means for the industry in practice. With spaces filling fast, this is one of the final opportunities to join the leaders shaping Africa’s gaming future and gain insight grounded in context.From Silos to Strategy: ALGA CEO’s ‘BiG’ Vision for Africa’s Gaming IndustryAhead of the upcoming BiG Africa Summit, Musa Mngadi, CEO of the African Lotteries and Gaming Association (ALGA), shared firsthand insights on how collaboration, leadership priorities, and regulatory alignment need to evolve to support sustainable growth across Africa’s gaming landscape.Speaking about what effective collaboration looks like in practice, and where it is already delivering results, Musa pointed to a shift away from fragmented engagement toward more structured, cross-border cooperation:“For years, the African gaming landscape has been fragmented, with operators, regulators, and policymakers often moving in conflicting directions. As the CEO of ALGA, I stand at the pinnacle of progress, where cross-border collaboration and harmonisation have moved from fireside chat rooms into meaningful, purpose-driven engagements and practices. In South Africa, we see successful stakeholder collaborations in the financial sector, the backbone and primary enabler of the gaming sector, where banks, SAPS, local and international government SOEs, and academia, having collaborative spirits, are yielding tangible results.”As growth across Africa’s lotteries and gaming sector accelerates, he noted that leadership priorities are evolving alongside it, particularly in response to regulatory pressure and rising expectations around sustainability:"I'm encouraged by the growth experienced by the lotteries and gaming sector in Africa. It’s this growth that defines the shifting priorities for our African leaders. An example of such a shift is the continental move to increase the tax burden on operators, specifically targeting online operators. Our priorities for our leaders, to drive sustainability and balance economic expansion, must include strengthening ethical, regulatory, and social frameworks. These frameworks will ensure that we strengthen responsible gaming practices, combat illicit activities, drive technological innovation, and re-invest in community development."When it comes to innovation, Musa cautioned against viewing regulation and progress as opposing forces, emphasising the need for closer alignment between regulators and operators:"A game cannot be introduced into the gaming sector without going through the regulatory and compliance process; otherwise, it would be deemed an illicit gambling activity. That means regulators and operators cannot work in isolation. The challenge, therefore, lies with the regulations (not the regulators), bound by the applicable laws in that jurisdiction, which are slow-moving and difficult to change. The key to successful change lies in collaboration and proactive alignment between regulators and operators: by utilising platforms of engagement like ALGA for ongoing dialogue and partnerships, by creating controlled environments or sandboxes for operators to test innovative games or pilot programs, and by unifying standards, cross-border frameworks, and data sharing across the continent."He explained how collaboration between regulators and operators builds a more responsible industry:"The first thing we need to change is the mindset around what responsible gaming is. Both regulators and operators cannot simply tick boxes and conclude that they have done enough, knowing very well the high impact of problem gambling in our society. Problem gambling is not a problem to be solved by the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) alone. This is a problem that needs urgent attention from all stakeholders in the gaming sector.After a meeting with the 4th Lottery License Holder in South Africa (Sizekhaya), I was encouraged to hear that they are not profit-motivated and will not increase the frequency of the lottery just to make more profit, but will introduce more interactive and engaging gaming options. This is the type of commitment needed, from operator to regulator, to ensure sustainable and responsible gaming."Finally, with the BiG Africa Summit 2026 now just around the corner, Musa shared what he sees as the most important conversations industry leaders should be having to strengthen collaboration and shape the future of gaming in Africa:"The past five years have put Africa on the map through its heightened growth in the gaming sector. With this growth, many illicit activities have emerged. The BiG Africa Summit provides a platform for all stakeholders in this sector to convene and create sustainable solutions for our sector. Harmonisation and collaboration, for me, are needed more now than ever."Setting the Benchmark: The BiG Africa Summit Eventus AwardsThe prestigious BiG Africa Summit Eventus Awards will once again recognise the organisations and individuals driving progress, integrity, and innovation across Africa’s betting and iGaming ecosystem.This year’s seven categories span the full spectrum of impact:Ubuntu Leadership Award – Honouring leadership that embodies integrity, collaboration, and shared progress.Baobab Sustainability Award – Recognising commitment to responsible gaming and long-term market resilience.Shining Savannah Innovator Award – Celebrating the most groundbreaking innovation, transforming Africa’s gaming and betting sector.Zambezi Rising Star Award – Awarded to an emerging player setting the pace for the next generation of leaders.Kalahari Reach Award – For influence that drives engagement, visibility, and measurable impact.Mount Kilimanjaro Ascent Award – Honouring providers enabling operators to scale and navigate new markets with confidence.Mufasa Speaker Excellence Award – Presented to the most impactful and authoritative voice on the summit stage.Nominations close on Friday, 6 February, with the shortlist revealed on Wednesday, 11 February.Take part in recognising those elevating Africa’s gaming ecosystem.Nominate now: https://www.bigafricasummit.com/big-africa-summit-awards-nomination Reserve Your Place Among Africa’s Top Gaming LeadersThe BiG Africa Summit 2026 is redefining expectations with a powerful speaker lineup that, in addition to Musa Mngadi, includes Moruntshi Kemorwale, Acting CEO of the Botswana Gambling Authority; Blessing Makunda of the Zimbabwe Lotteries and Gaming Board; Emolemo Peter Kesitilwe, CEO of the African iGaming Alliance; and many more. If you want to connect directly with these key decision-makers and play a role in shaping Africa’s next phase of gaming innovation.Register now: https://www.bigafricasummit.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.