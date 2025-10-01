Green Tea Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Industry Forecast, 2030

Advantages of green tea to health including weight loss maintenance, high nutritional value, detoxification, others & increase in spending high-quality products

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green tea market size was generated $14.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $29.3 billion by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 8.04% from 2022 to 2030.The advantages of green tea to health including weight loss & maintenance, high nutritional value, detoxification, & others and increase in spending on high-quality products drive the growth of the global green tea market. However, lack of awareness in rural parts of developing countries restrains the market growth. On the other hand, new product developments to fulfill the demands related to high-nutritional content in beverages and the emergence of new flavors create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5317 Growing demand for healthy and plant-based drinks among young population to maintain their health is expected to contribute to the green tea market growth in the upcoming years.Millennials are increasingly turning to green tea as a healthy, organic, and plant-based beverage. Green tea is made from the dried leaves of the Camellia Saneness plant. Green tea is a famous beverage that originated in China and is now enjoyed worldwide. Green tea provides numerous health benefits, including weight loss & maintenance, detoxification, and many others. Matcha green tea is a popular green tea that is crushed instead of steeped like conventional green tea. Two of the most popular green tea brands in the market right now are Lipton green tea and Tetley green tea.The rising demand for good health boosting beverages is the major factor estimated to propel the green tea market demand in the upcoming years. Green tea's health advantages are becoming more well-known as consumers become more interested on living a healthy lifestyle. Green tea provides a number of health benefits, including the reduction of the risk of cardiovascular disease. Over the forecast period, growing consumer demand for healthy beverages, such as green tea, is predicted to drive the market. This is due to the high incidence of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity and high blood pressure.Buy This Research Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-tea-market/purchase-options However, green tea beverages are very costly compared to their other competitor teas in the market like cinnamon tea and more. This factor is likely to hinder market growth in the projected time span.Major green tea market participants have started focusing on new product development to meet the rising demand for high-nutrition beverages such match green tea and green tea. In the future, such items are expected to be beneficial to the sector. These factors are anticipated to boost the green tea market growth in the upcoming years.The global green tea market is segmented on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is sub-segmented into flavored and unflavored. By form, the market is classified into green tea bags, loose green tea leaves, and instant green tea mixes. By distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores/specialty stores, and online. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5317 Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global green tea industry , and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of health issues such as obesity and health benefits offered by regular consumption of green tea. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market PlayersUnilever Plc.Tata Consumer Products ltd.Typhoo TeaAssociated British Foods Plc.The Begilow Tea CompanyTazo Tea CompanyNumi Organic TeaThe Republic of Tea, Inc.East West Tea Company LLC.Northern tea Merchants Ltd.Trending Reports:Matcha Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/matcha-tea-market-A09945 Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ready-to-drink-tea-market-A07173 North America Green Tea Leaves Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-green-tea-leaves-market-A06633

