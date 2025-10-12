WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Growing at 21.6% CAGR | Threat Intelligence Market Size Reach USD 29.7 Billion by 2032 Globally.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global Threat Intelligence Market size was valued at $5.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $29.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2024 to 2032.The global Threat Intelligence Market is growing due to several factors such as rise in number of sophisticated cyberattacks, growing need to secure critical infrastructure and extensive adoption and deployment of digital technologies. However, high cost associated with threat intelligence solutions acts as restraints for the threat intelligence market. On the contrary, favorable government initiatives and investments to strengthen security infrastructure provide opportunities for the market’s development during the forecast period.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 350 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5876 One prominent trend is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance threat detection and prediction, enabling organizations to respond more swiftly to potential attacks. Additionally, there is a rising demand for threat intelligence platforms that offer automated threat hunting and incident response capabilities, reducing the dependency on manual processes. Another critical trend is the shift towards collaboration and information sharing among organizations and industries, facilitated by threat intelligence sharing platforms and alliances.On the basis of the component, the solution segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for comprehensive threat intelligence solutions that offer robust data management, security, and integration capabilities. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by several factors. The need for customized digital experiences, continuous technical support, and effective training programs is driving this segment’s expansion.Buy Now the Exclusive Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c67958f8273fc9aebf87c4e137c5d010 Regional Analysis:Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to the growing adoption of AI and machine learning to enhance threat intelligence capabilities. These technologies enable more sophisticated analysis of large volumes of data, improving the accuracy and speed of threat detection and response. AI-driven threat intelligence platforms are increasingly used to identify emerging threats and predict potential attacks before they occur.The key players profiled in this report include Juniper Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Anomali, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, CrowdStrike, Inc., Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLCBased on deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based threat intelligence platforms, which offer scalability and flexibility that on-premises solutions often lack. These cloud-based platforms enable organizations to access and analyze vast amounts of threat data in real-time, without the need for significant infrastructure investments. They provide a centralized, easily accessible repository for threat intelligence, allowing for more efficient and comprehensive monitoring of cyber threats.Furthermore, the rise in the trend of cloud computing in several industries including the cyber threat intelligence industry is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market growth. As cloud-based solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, that enhance business operations. For instance, in May 2024, Google LLC launched ‘Google Threat Intelligence’ powered by AI-powered agent Gemini 1.5., the intelligence provides conversational search across the vast repository of threat intelligence market analysis, enabling customers to gain insights and protect themselves from threats faster than ever before. Therefore, numerous strategies adopted by businesses further help to accelerate the global threat intelligence market growth globally.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5876 Based on organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing availability of affordable, scalable threat intelligence services tailored specifically for SMEs. These services offer essential threat detection and response capabilities without requiring large-scale investments or extensive in-house expertise.Based on application, the security information and event management segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing integration of SIEM systems with advanced threat intelligence feeds. By incorporating contextual threat data from external sources, SIEM platforms can provide more comprehensive and actionable insights, enabling organizations to detect and respond to threats with greater precision and speed.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 