Digital Gift Card Market on Track for $1.5 Trillion by 2032

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Gift Card Market by Functional Attribute (Open-Loop Card and Closed-Loop Card), End User (Retail and Corporate), and Application (Consumer Goods, Health & Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The global digital gift card market was valued at $341.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2032.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10355 A gift card is a stored value card that is utilized as an alternative source for money at a particular store or business store for purchasing goods and services. Digital gift cards are widely adopted as a part of development strategies for promoting businesses, increasing brand awareness, reducing fraud activities, and attracting new customers. As a result, these cards find extensive applications across diverse sectors, including food & beverages, retail, hospitality, consumer electronics, and others.The digital gift card market report offers a detailed analysis of prime factors that impact the market growth such as key market players, current market developments, and pivotal trends. The report includes an in-depth study of key determinants of the global market including drivers, challenges, restraints, and upcoming opportunities.The digital gift card market report encompasses driving factors of the market coupled with prime obstacles and restraining factors that hamper the market growth. The report helps existing manufacturers and entry-level companies devise strategies to battle challenges and leverage lucrative opportunities to gain a foothold in the global market.Segment reviewThe digital gift card market share is categorized based on functional attributes, end users, applications, and regions. Depending on functional attributes, the market is classified into open-loop cards and closed-loop cards. By end user, it is analyzed across retail and corporate. Based on the application, the market is divided into consumer goods, health & wellness, restaurants & bars, travel & tourism, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the digital gift card market size is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.The key players profiled in the digital gift card market report are Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., InComm Payments, Loop Commerce, Inc., National Gift Card Corporation, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Target Brands, Inc., and Walmart Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the digital gift card industry.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10355 Top impacting factorsRise in demand for advanced payment solutionsIncrease in demand for innovative productsKey Benefits For StakeholdersThe study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital gift card market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global digital gift card market is provided in the report.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the e-gift card market.A quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the digital gift card market potential.Digital Gift Card Market Report HighlightsAspects DetailsBy Functional AttributeOpen loop gift cardClosed loop gift cardBy End-userRetailGeneration XGeneration Z/MillennialsBaby BoomersCorporateBy ApplicationConsumer GoodsHealth & WellnessRestaurants & BarsTravel & TourismMedia & EntertainmentOthersBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)By Key Market PlayersAmazon.com, Inc.Apple, Inc.Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.Fiserv, Inc.InComm PaymentsLoop Commerce, Inc.National Gift Card CorporationPayPal Holdings, Inc.Target Brands, Inc.Walmart Inc.The digital gift card market report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2021 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecasts for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the digital gift card market industry.Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10355 The Report will help the Readers- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future digital gift card market landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.- Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the digital gift card market condition in the tough time.- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue-generating segment.The research operandi of the global digital gift card market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Credit Card Cash Advance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/credit-card-cash-advance-market-A323716 Virtual Cards Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-cards-market-A17176 Underwriting Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underwriting-software-market-A323728 Germany Commercial Property Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/germany-commercial-property-insurance-market-A213217 Cash Handling Device Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cash-handling-device-market-A323741 Safes and Vaults Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/safes-and-vaults-market Debit Card Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/debit-card-market-A323721 Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and LATAM Travel Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-emea-and-latam-travel-insurance-market-A325148 Southeast Asia Car Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/southeast-asia-car-insurance-market-A325147 Auto Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/auto-insurance-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.