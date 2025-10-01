Jordan is ready to welcome the world of weddings to Aqaba with the best in the business coming together at DWP Congress

Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort

11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress 2025

AQABA, JORDAN, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QnA International proudly presents the 11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress, in partnership with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).From October 7–9, up to 500 wedding industry leaders from over 70 countries will gather along the Red Sea for a three-day celebration of creativity, collaboration, and culture — a convergence of visionaries in a city where heritage, modernity, and world-class hospitality seamlessly unite.Under the patronage of His Excellency Dr Emad Naim Hejazeen, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, the world’s biggest B2B platform for destination weddings is ready to unveil its 11th annual in Aqaba with best in the business from Jordan wedding industry joining.“The DWP Congress is where vision meets opportunity; it brings together the world’s leading wedding professionals to explore innovation, share expertise, and discover destinations that set new standards for luxury celebrations," shares Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International. “This year, Aqaba offers not only breathtaking landscapes but a cultural and luxury tapestry that reflects the essence of Jordan itself. Under the vision of of Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and in partnership with Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), the city is ready to show the world its full potential as a destination for unforgettable celebrations.”Speaking as Host Venue Partner, Ayla Oasis emphasizes Aqaba’s role as a natural stage for world-class weddings. “We believe Jordan has a unique story to tell in the world of destination weddings, and Ayla is the natural stage for that story. By joining the DWP Congress, we wanted to highlight Ayla as Jordan’s coastal jewel, a place where couples can experience the Red Sea, Petra, and Wadi Rum, all while celebrating in a refined setting,” shares Sahl Dudin of Ayla.While rooted in heritage, Aqaba also speaks the language of contemporary elegance. Sahl Dudin of Ayla Oasis captures this balance: “Ayla combines sophistication with the romance of the Red Sea.” Complementing this vision, Wissam Hodroj of Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort adds: “Every element reflects our commitment to extraordinary celebrations.” Together, they showcase a destination where luxury is not manufactured but inspired by its surroundings.Wissam Hodroj of Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort, the Host Hotel Partner, echoes this vision: “We believe the beauty of Jordan and its renowned hospitality should be showcased to the world’s leading wedding professionals. As Host Hotel Partner, we look forward to highlighting Jordan as a premier destination for luxury and memorable weddings.”Majeda Kassir-Bisharat and Sewar Bisharat, Co-Founders of MY Event Design, reflect on the Congress returning to their home country: “Our journey with DWP began in 2016 in Florence, and ever since, it has felt like family. Partnering with the Congress now that it’s coming to Jordan feels very personal and special. As MY Event Design, based in Amman, we are proud to support an event that celebrates global excellence while shining a spotlight on our beautiful country.”For many, Aqaba is where the threads of history and artistry come alive. Roberta Ventura, Founder of SEP Jordan, describes it as more than a place: “Aqaba is where heritage meets modernity… more than a destination; it’s an experience woven with meaning, beauty, and legacy.” From hand-stitched creations to timeless traditions, Aqaba offers a canvas that honors the past while shaping the celebrations of tomorrow.Unlike sprawling urban centers, Aqaba thrives on its closeness to its people, its culture, and its visitors. Amin Kawar & Sons – Travel & Tourism reflects: “Unlike a large city, here guests remain connected. From seaside relaxation to adventures in Petra and Wadi Rum, Aqaba delivers an unforgettable journey.” In Aqaba, intimacy is its luxury, and connection is its greatest gift.For those who believe weddings are as much about taste as they are about beauty, Aqaba offers a feast for the senses. Saif Goussous of Romero Group explains: “Our philosophy of authenticity and timeless elegance finds its perfect stage in Aqaba.” Every dish tells a story, every flavor carries a legacy, turning a meal into a memory.Beyond cuisine, Aqaba’s natural beauty transforms every celebration into a remarkable experience. The world is headed to Aqaba and to add to the celebration one of the leading entertainment companies from Northern Europe, Show De Vida, are joining the local partners to deliver a world class experience. Sandra Brekke Ugelstad of Show De Vida shares: “Performing in the rawness of nature creates something rare and unforgettable.” In the silence of Wadi Rum’s desert or the shimmer of the Red Sea, Aqaba reveals its wild, breathtaking poetry.For storytellers with a lens, Aqaba is a masterpiece waiting to be captured. Pervez Taufiq, Founder of P.Taufiq Photography, reflects: “Its light, landscapes, and textures create an unmatched stage for storytelling.”And for those seeking something rare and elemental, Aqaba’s deserts whisper their magic. Dina Anbar of Sinam Desert Resort beautifully concludes: “We look forward to sharing the magic of Wadi Rum where culture, nature, and elegance meet.”We are proud to announce the exceptional lineup of partners joining us for the highly anticipated DWP Congress in Aqaba, Jordan. The festivities will shine thanks to all our partners who play a crucial role in bringing together this magnum opus. From the grand welcome to the final farewell, unforgettable moments are brought to life by our Welcome Experience Partner, Jordan Heritage Revival Company (JHRC). Beautiful details come courtesy of our Stationery Partner, Nahhal Printing Group, and thoughtful gifting Decoration One Co. Ltd. Bar Shivoo elevates the experience as our Bartending Partner. Invitations were made special by our Digital Invite Partner, RNM Design Studio, and elegant bridal touches by La Marieè Headpieces and Accessories. The Gala Dinner Visual Partner, Andrei Visuals, brings the magic to life visually, while beauty is flawlessly executed by our Make-up Artist and Hairstylist Partner, Faris and Hamzeh Beauty Saloon.Together, these voices paint a portrait of Aqaba as more than a destination: it is a living canvas of culture, nature, and luxury, ready to host the world’s most prestigious celebrations. With ASEZA and JTB at the helm, the city is positioning itself as a beacon for destination weddings where every detail, from heritage craftsmanship to modern luxury, tells a story.This October, under the Jordanian sun and along the Red Sea horizon, Aqaba will host the DWP Congress — inviting the world to experience celebrations redefined by luxury, culture, and imagination.For more information, visit: www.dwpcongress.com About DWP: Celebrating over a decade of excellence, passion and unity, the DWP Congress has evolved into the world’s biggest B2B platform and the most prestigious gathering for high-end destination wedding planners, event designers, tourism boards, DMCs, and celebration curators. Driven by a shared passion for turning dreams into reality, this invitation-only experience for the elite members of the world of weddings and luxury celebrations brings together more than 500 handpicked luxury experts and global suppliers from over 70 countries. It offers an unrivalled platform to exchange ideas, inspire innovation, and shape the future of weddings and milestone celebrations — all in an atmosphere of collaboration, creativity, and growth.About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.

