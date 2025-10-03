Ali Firoozi of The PAC Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As The PAC Group celebrates over 40 years of innovation and service to Fortune 500 clients in the automotive and technology sectors, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ali Firoozi shares candid insights into his journey, philosophy of leadership, and commitment to strategic transformation, professional mentorship, and community engagement.

From Law Aspirations to Global Finance Leadership

Ali Firoozi’s career trajectory was originally charted for the legal field, with the intent to become an attorney specializing in mergers and acquisitions. However, real-world experience and advice from industry veterans prompted a pivotal shift. “After much soul-searching and dialogue with successful attorneys, I realized the realities of the legal profession often diverged from the romantic notions I held,” shares Firoozi. “The best advice I ever received was to pursue a path that aligned with my passion for numbers and strategy, but in a way that allows balance and deeper fulfillment.”

Having been accepted to law school, Firoozi ultimately pursued an MBA, remaining in the banking sector and gradually transitioning to high-level finance roles. “I have never regretted that decision,” Firoozi states, “as it set the foundation for my global finance career and my eventual leadership role at The PAC Group.” As a philomath, Firoozi is currently pursuing his CFA Charter.

Spearheading Digital Transformation

Since joining The PAC Group eleven years ago, Firoozi has played a crucial role in shaping both the company’s financial health and its technological infrastructure. Recognizing the imperative for modernization, he initiated a comprehensive technology upgrade six years ago. “As CFO and chief administrative officer, I recognize that digital transformation is not a luxury but a necessity,” he asserts. “With the evolving needs of our Fortune 500 clients, especially as we expanded into tech partnerships with giants like Amazon, we need robust, scalable, and secure systems.”

This ongoing strategic overhaul has included the adoption of Microsoft 365, automation of accounts payable, implementation of advanced expense management and travel platforms, along with multiple website enhancements. “These are not typical CFO responsibilities,” Firoozi acknowledges, “but they are essential for operational excellence and sustainable growth. We are now positioned to serve our global clients with agility and security.”

Cautious, Strategic Embrace of AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) revolutionizes business operations, Firoozi remains a thoughtful, measured advocate. “At The PAC Group, with over 450 employees worldwide and sensitive client data, we cannot afford reckless experimentation,” he explains. “AI has amazing potential, but we approach it as a scalpel, not a silver bullet. Careful vetting, data security, and due diligence are non-negotiable.”

He cautions against over reliance on AI’s polished outputs, emphasizing the need for human oversight to avoid costly errors. “We teach our teams to treat AI as an assistant—helpful, but never in charge. Human judgment, accountability, and leadership remain at the core of our operations.” Firoozi also underscores the need for regulatory safeguards at the industry and federal levels, likening the advent of AI to other technological breakthroughs that initially lacked oversight, often to society’s detriment.

Driving Growth and Innovation

Looking ahead, The PAC Group is poised for unprecedented expansion. “We have ambitious plans to triple our revenue, with the goal of $300 million by 2030, if not sooner,” Firoozi says. “Our expertise in automotive engineering and global project management is now cross-pollinating with cutting-edge technology sectors. From distribution center supervision to robotics and automation, we are leveraging our legacy of four decades to fuel new business lines and enter high-growth markets.”

This growth is not merely quantitative. Firoozi highlights the dynamic, multicultural environment at The PAC Group, where over a dozen languages are spoken and operations span numerous countries. “No two days are the same—it’s a place where the energy of a startup meets the stability of an established player,” he notes.

Commitment to Community: Volunteering and Mentoring

Beyond the boardroom, Firoozi is deeply invested in community service, particularly with the New Friends Homeless Center. For over seven years, he has participated in serving meals and supporting individuals facing food insecurity. “It is unacceptable for a country of our means to have families, children, and elderly struggling for a basic meal,” Firoozi shares. “While the challenges are complex—intertwined with health, housing, and systemic issues—I believe in doing my part locally and encouraging others to do the same.”

Firoozi’s advocacy extends to broader social issues, including healthcare affordability and the societal impacts of policy decisions. “Rising healthcare costs and the prevalence of chronic health conditions are not just personal tragedies but collective burdens. We must pursue systemic solutions with courage and empathy.”

As a professional mentor with Torch Everwise, Firoozi dedicates significant time to nurturing future leaders. “Mentorship is a professional responsibility. I benefited from exceptional leaders and believe in paying it forward—developing teams, empowering individuals, and celebrating collective achievements.”

Leadership Philosophy: Courage, Humility, and Accountability

Central to Firoozi’s career is a leadership philosophy rooted in humility, accountability, and service. “True leadership means taking credit last and blame first, protecting your team, and making the hard choices when others hesitate,” he reflects. “Professional success is measured not by personal accolades, but by the growth and achievements of those you lead and the positive impact you make.”

About The PAC Group

Founded over 40 years ago, The PAC Group is a leading provider of global project management, engineering, and technical consulting services, serving Fortune 500 clients in the automotive and technology sectors. With a dynamic, multicultural team and a commitment to innovation, PAC delivers tailored solutions for the evolving needs of industry leaders worldwide.

