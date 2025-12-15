Certified Divorce Financial Analyst Pamela Trigg of JAJO Divorce Solutions Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce is never easy, but Pamela Trigg is on a mission to show that it can mark the beginning of a brighter, more secure future. As the founder of JAJO Divorce Solutions (pronounced “Jay-Joe”), Pamela leverages over 30 years of financial expertise and first-hand experience to help clients rediscover emotional assurance and financial understanding during and after divorce.

Pamela’s journey to founding JAJO Divorce Solutions is both personal and professional. After a long career in corporate finance, she found herself navigating the choppy waters of divorce despite her background in numbers. “Even with my experience in business and accounting, I struggled with the process,” she shares. “It was not just the legal and financial hurdles, but the emotional unraveling that caught me off guard.”

Pamela recognized that many women were even less prepared, especially when it came to their overall financial picture. The realization struck in a divorce recovery group, where she witnessed the anxiety that uncertainty causes. “I was surprised and a little disheartened to see how many of my own and other women’s greatest fears revolved around not knowing what their financial lives would look like after divorce.”

This experience lit a spark. Combining her aptitude for numbers and her desire to help others facing similar crossroads, Pamela became a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®). Unlike attorneys, a CDFA specializes in deciphering the financial implications of divorce. “Although attorneys facilitate settlement negotiations, their primary role is to advocate for their client’s legal rights. A CDFA, on the other hand, helps clients understand the short- and long-term financial implications of divorce settlements. They can provide expert guidance on things such as asset division, tax consequences, retirement plans, and post-divorce budgeting to support informed, equitable decisions.” Pamela explains.

Three Key Messages Drive Pamela’s Practice:

• Divorce as a Reset, Not an Ending: “Divorce is difficult. It shakes your foundation. But it can also be a turning point and a chance to reset,” Pamela says. She relates to her own story of picking up the pieces, taking things one day at a time, and realizing a new beginning is possible.

• Clarity Creates Confidence: “Most people’s biggest fear is the unknown, especially where money is concerned. My role is to educate clients so they can move forward with confidence,” Pamela explains. She enjoys seeing the relief that comes when clients have full knowledge of their financial picture and understand their options.

• Support Every Step of the Way: “No one should feel they have to figure this out alone. I understand that emotional stress can impair one’s judgment. Having an experienced professional in your corner is immensely reassuring.”

JAJO Divorce Solutions works in three distinct capacities: (1) as a financial advocate for individuals, (2) as a neutral party assisting both spouses in amicable or collaborative situations, and (3) as a financial resource for divorce attorneys requiring detailed analysis or data preparation. “Every divorce is unique. Some people need an advocate, others need a bridge, and some simply want clarity. I adapt to what helps my clients move forward.”

Pamela’s experience underscores her approach. Having balanced a demanding finance career while raising two sons, she understands both the mechanics and the heartache of starting over. Her company name, JAJO, even reflects her personal journey, honoring her sons Jacob and Jonathan. “They are the heart behind why I care so deeply about helping others move through this process.”

Beyond the Numbers: A Blend of Expertise and Empathy

Pamela’s warm, approachable style sets her apart in a field that can often be seen as formal and impersonal. “I want clients to feel supported - not just with spreadsheets and legal forms, but emotionally as well. A divorce doesn’t just divide assets. It changes lives. My goal is to make sure my clients gain financial knowledge regarding their unique situation, giving them confidence as they rebuild their lives.”

Pamela has honest conversations with her clients on topics such as alimony, child support, and the reality of lifestyle shifts post-divorce, advocating for practical solutions.

A New Chapter for Every Client

JAJO Divorce Solutions continues to grow, with most new clients referred by word of mouth. Looking ahead, Pamela’s vision is clear: “I want to help as many people as possible move from fear and confusion toward hope, security, and a new sense of self.”

Her message to everyone facing divorce is simple: “There is life after divorce. It may not be the one you planned, but it can still be beautiful—and you don’t have to walk that path alone.”

About JAJO Divorce Solutions:

JAJO Divorce Solutions, led by Certified Divorce Financial Analyst Pamela Trigg, provides tailored financial guidance to individuals and couples navigating the complexities of divorce. Based in Denver, CO, JAJO serves clients both locally and virtually, offering clarity, compassion, and a confident path forward.

For more information about Pamela Trigg and JAJO Divorce Solutions, please visit https://www.JAJOdivorcesolutions.com/

