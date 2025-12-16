Susan Roth of Compass Consulting Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes part of everyday work across nearly every industry, many business leaders are facing the same challenge: they know AI matters, but they’re overwhelmed by hype, uncertain where to start, and concerned about making the wrong investment.

Susan Roth, founder of Compass Consulting, helps organizations move through that uncertainty with clarity, practical direction, and responsible AI adoption that delivers real business value.

With a background in B2B marketing and more than three years dedicated to upskilling in generative AI, Susan is known for making AI approachable and actionable for teams that want results without confusion. Her work bridges the gap between AI’s potential and its real-world use, helping leaders turn curiosity into capability and experimentation into consistent, measurable outcomes.

“AI isn’t valuable because it’s trendy,” Susan says. “It’s valuable when it solves a specific problem: saving time, improving consistency, strengthening customer experience, or giving a small team the ability to operate like a much larger one. That’s where the excitement is: practical wins today, with the potential for bigger benefits over time.”

As tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Copilot continue to accelerate adoption, organizations are increasingly discovering that access to technology is not the same as readiness to use it well. Many initiatives stall not because the tools fall short, but because teams lack the literacy, guardrails, and internal workflows needed to apply AI in a way that is consistent, responsible, and aligned with business priorities.

A consistent truth is emerging across industries: AI adoption doesn’t fail because the technology isn’t ready. It fails because people aren’t. The most successful outcomes come when organizations invest in AI literacy, practical guardrails, and thoughtful change management from the start.

Susan’s approach focuses on building that foundation. She develops customized AI literacy programs and practical enablement for teams of all sizes, covering how large language models work at a high level, how to write prompts that produce reliable outputs, how to set responsible-use guidelines, and how to identify the highest-impact use cases before investing in new tools. Her work emphasizes that AI should augment human expertise rather than replace it, enabling people to spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on high-value thinking, creativity, and customer relationships.

Susan’s approach is especially relevant for businesses that don’t have full innovation teams or dedicated AI departments. Many of her clients need clear direction, a practical roadmap, and simple systems they can sustain.

A key differentiator of her consulting style is the focus on workflow design and AI-assisted automation. Susan helps organizations move beyond one-off experimentation to repeatable, role-based use that fits naturally into how teams already work. This includes developing AI-enabled playbooks, building lightweight agent-style workflows for marketing, operations, and customer engagement, and helping leaders prioritize where AI can produce measurable gains first.

In a rapidly changing landscape, Susan’s clients value her ability to translate complexity into clarity. Her work is grounded in business fundamentals—process efficiency, brand consistency, customer outcomes, and trust—ensuring that AI adoption strengthens the organization rather than distracting it.

“In most companies, the question isn’t whether AI will matter,” Susan adds. “The question is whether we’ll adopt it thoughtfully, so our teams feel empowered, our customers benefit, and we build momentum in a way that protects trust as we evolve.”

By combining real-world business experience with deep, hands-on AI literacy and system-building expertise, Susan’s mission is simple: help leaders replace AI overwhelm with a clear path forward—making AI feel less like a leap into the unknown and more like a strategic step teams can take with confidence.

For more information, visit: www.compassconsulting.ai

