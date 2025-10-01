Get by Xinxing Wu and Xianping Zeng Wins Gold in A' Architectural Lighting Awards

Get

Innovative Space Redefines Urban Lighting and Fosters Community Interaction

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architectural lighting design, has announced Get by Xinxing Wu and Xianping Zeng as the recipient of the Gold A' Design Award in the Architectural Lighting category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Get within the architectural lighting industry, positioning it as a notable achievement in design excellence.Get Space masterfully integrates light and architecture, creating an immersive environment that fosters interaction, creativity, belonging, and cultural identity. By employing cutting-edge LED technology and adaptive controls, the design delivers precision illumination while balancing aesthetics, energy efficiency, and environmental compliance. The innovative approach to minimizing light spill and glare sets a new standard for sustainable urban lighting, making Get Space highly relevant to current trends and needs within the architectural lighting industry.Drawing inspiration from the Pearl River and Huangpu's maritime legacy, the lighting concept reflects the imagery of rippling waters and stacked cargo boxes, evoking a sense of movement and connection. Warm gradients and dynamic light transitions bring the architectural layers to life, seamlessly blending cultural symbolism with contemporary aesthetics. The design's unique features, including advanced LED luminaires, narrow-beam spotlights, and dynamic controls, allow for precise illumination tailored to each zone's function and atmosphere, setting it apart from competitors.The recognition of Get Space by the A' Architectural Lighting Design Award serves as motivation for Xinxing Wu and Xianping Zeng to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This win has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement in sustainable urban lighting design, influencing industry standards and practices.Team MembersGet was designed by chief designer Xinxing Wu, a lighting specialist with 18 years of experience spanning architecture, interiors, and scenic planning, and designer Xianping Zeng. Together, they combined their technical expertise and creative vision to deliver this integrated lighting solution.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xinxing Wu and Xianping ZengXinxing Wu, founder and chief designer of Drean Design, is a certified international commercial artist and engineer who bridges technical expertise with creative vision to deliver integrated lighting solutions. Drean Design, with its Grade B engineering design certification, serves as the vice-chairman unit of the Guangzhou Lighting Design Association. The firm combines technical precision with artistic innovation, developing its proprietary "Gandora" IP while collaborating with international artists to redefine light environments.About GDD Holding GroupGDD Holding Group, established in 1998 and headquartered in Guangzhou Science City, focuses on finance, technology, and industrial parks. With RMB 160 billion in assets, "AAA" credit, and Fitch "BBB+" ratings, the group drives innovation in the Greater Bay Area and ranks among China's Top 500 Enterprises.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators, serving as benchmarks for excellence in the Architectural Lighting category. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as Innovation in Lighting Design, Integration of Light and Architecture, Energy Efficiency, Use of Sustainable Materials, Aesthetic Appeal, Functionality and Usability, Creativity in Illumination, Technical Proficiency, Spatial Harmony, Safety Considerations, Contextual Relevance, Emotional Impact, Adaptability to Environment, Daylighting Techniques, Durability and Maintenance, User Comfort, Lighting Control Systems, Visual Comfort, Light Quality, and Impact on Human Behavior.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the remarkable achievements of creative minds, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of architectural lighting. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following URL: https://architecturallightingaward.com

