Fenc Loopflex by Far Eastern New Century Corporation Wins Gold in A' Textile Industry Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of textile design, has announced Far Eastern New Century Corporation as a winner in the Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design category for their innovative work, Fenc Loopflex. This spandex-free stretch fabric has been awarded the Gold A' Design Award, acknowledging its outstanding design, sustainability, and performance.Fenc Loopflex addresses the growing demand for sustainable materials in the sports and leisure wear market, aligning with current trends and needs within the textile industry. As a mono-material, fully recyclable fabric, it reduces waste and environmental impact compared to traditional polyester-spandex blends. This innovative textile offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, advancing textile industry standards and practices through its eco-friendly production methods and superior functionality.What sets Fenc Loopflex apart is its unique combination of sustainability and performance. The fabric offers 2-3 times higher power stretch than spandex-based fabrics, ensuring comfort and support without compromising on environmental responsibility. Produced using a solvent-free melt extrusion process and advanced textile engineering, Fenc Loopflex incorporates an intricate inner structure and pre-programmed tensions to deliver optimal benefits in motion or at rest.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Far Eastern New Century Corporation to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in sustainable textile design. The award highlights the potential for Fenc Loopflex to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, fostering further exploration and development of eco-friendly, high-performance fabrics.Fenc Loopflex was designed by the talented team at Far Eastern New Century Corporation, including Judy Lee, Ken Hsien, and Yuan Lung Kao, who collaborated to create this groundbreaking textile.Interested parties may learn more about Fenc Loopflex and its innovative design at:About Far Eastern New Century CorporationFar Eastern New Century Corporation (FENC), headquartered in Taiwan, is a global leader in polyester and textiles with a fully integrated supply chain. By controlling production from key raw materials like PTA, polyester chips, fibers, and filaments to products, FENC ensures quality, efficiency, and quick market adaptation. The company also operates its own knitting, dyeing, and garment production factories. FENC leads in sustainability with its TOPGREENrecycled polyester and maintains a strong global presence across Asia, North America, and Europe, enhancing resilience and customization.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to first-rate designs that exhibit strong technical attributes, artistic skill, unique innovations, and creative qualities within the Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award is a respected competition that provides a platform for visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential professionals in the textile industry to showcase their creative works and gain international exposure. By participating, entrants are recognized for their exceptional textile design capabilities, contributing to the advancement of the industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 17th year. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award recognizes and celebrates remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community.

