BE Wins the Inc. Arabia Best in Business Award 2025, Marking a Breakthrough Moment for Digital Innovation

The award underscores BE’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s national vision of fostering a future-ready, globally competitive digital economy.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BE (BE Club) , the global tech-powered platform shaping the next generation of digital entrepreneurs, has been awarded the Arabia Best in Business Award 2025 in the Consumer Products & Services category.The recognition reserved for visionary brands that redefine industries through innovation, impact and leadership was presented last night at a prestigious gala held at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Dubai, where CEO Moyn Islam and CTO Ehsaan Islam accepted the honour on behalf of the organisation.The award underscores BE’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s national vision of fostering a future-ready, globally competitive digital economy. As a homegrown brand headquartered in Dubai, BE’s mission aligns with the country’s push toward tech-enabled growth, talent development and inclusive innovation.This recognition highlights BE’s role in expanding access to digital learning, entrepreneurship, and real economic opportunities, particularly for young, ambitious individuals seeking to build skills and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.Innovation at the Core of BE’s EcosystemFounded in 2018, BE has evolved into a global ecosystem integrating technology, education, and scalable customer acquisition systems. Its suite of solutions from interactive education and AI-powered intelligence platforms to learning-first affiliate tools, are designed to make the digital economy accessible to all.Through its global affiliate-based model, members can promote high-demand, tech-driven platforms while building their personal brands, developing future-ready skills, and creating sustainable income streams. BE’s products simplify complex subjects such as financial markets, AI tools, and personal development, turning advanced knowledge into practical, real-world learning.Speaking at the ceremony, Moyn Islam, CEO of BE, shared: “This award represents the heart of who we are, a global community built on innovation, resilience and the belief that opportunity should belong to everyone. BE was created to empower people with knowledge, confidence and access to the digital economy, no matter where they come from. Receiving this recognition in Dubai, a city that embodies vision and ambition, makes this moment even more meaningful. We are honoured, and we are only just getting started.CTO Ehsaan Islam, who has led BE’s surge in technology, AI integration and platform optimisation, added:“Innovation without purpose doesn’t change lives. At BE, every product we build and every system we design has one goal to make learning more intuitive, earning more attainable, and the future more inclusive. This award is a testament to our teams, our affiliates, and our customers who believe in what we are building. It fuels us to push even further in creating intelligent, user-led experiences that bring the digital economy within everyone’s reach.Today, BE stands as a 200+ member global organisation, operating across the MiddleEast, Asia, Europe and LATAM and remains a proud member of the DSA UAE.With a vision to become the world’s leading hub for customer acquisition and digital innovation and a target to reach 10 million customers by 2032, BE continues to champion accessible education, ethical entrepreneurship, and future-ready opportunities.AboutBE is a global, tech-powered platform for digital entrepreneurs, designed to bridge the learning gap and make the digital economy accessible to everyone. Through innovative learning experiences, intelligence platforms and a global affiliate model, BE empowers individuals to build skills, share knowledge and create sustainable income streams while promoting digital products.Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dubai, BE continues to shape the future of digital entrepreneurship through innovation, education and community-driven impact.

