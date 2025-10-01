Mayors Of Las Vegas and N. Las Vegas Proclaim 10/24 The Family Stone Everyday People Day Of Service Honoring Sly Stone

The Family Stone kicks off its Everyday People Tour in Las Vegas honoring the history of Sly and the Family Stone’s beginnings in 1967.

“The Everyday People tour’s mission focuses on connecting with people in communities across America to show love and support, and the importance of caring for each other.” — Jerry Martini, Founding Member of Sly and the Family Stone

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyday People in Las Vegas are invited to a tour kick-off event at The Club at the Cannery Casino on October 24th from 10:00am-12noon, where they will have an opportunity to meet and take photos with original Sly and the Family Stone founding members Jerry Martini and Greg Errico, along with Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson’s daughter, Phunne Stone and The Family Stone , the official touring band of Sly and the Family Stone. “The Everyday People tour’s mission focuses on connecting with people in communities across America to show love and support, and the importance of caring for each other. We dedicate this to Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson,” said Jerry Martini, whom Sly Stone credits with starting the band in the Questlove documentary “SLY LIVES” available on Hulu.Mayor of North Las Vegas Pamela Goynes-Brown will present the City of North Las Vegas proclamation to Phunne Stone on January 24th, honoring her father Sylvester Stewart aka “Sly Stone,” a music genius whose music continues to inspire everyday people to STAND for peace, unity, and equality. The presentation ceremony will include Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, who will join The Family Stone and OMG Studios in presenting a donation check to local organization “Broadway in the Hood” for their outstanding service to the community in developing youth in music and arts education.The City of Las Vegas is part of the historic beginnings of Sly and the Family Stone performing its first concert in Las Vegas, NV 58 years ago in 1967. Right after signing with Epic Records, Sly and the Family Stone played a gig at the Pussycat-A-GO-GO, during which time they tightened up their famous sound. During their days off they recorded their debut album, "A Whole New Thing,” at CBS in Los Angeles, which was released on October 1, 1967.Led by Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member Jerry Martini, The Family Stone has kept the music of Sly and the Family Stone alive on stages around the world and in the hearts of everyday people for the past 25 years. To commemorate 60 years of Sly and the Family Stone, Jerry Martini is planning a major tour that will hit cities across America and around the world.Formed in San Francisco (1966), Sly and the Family Stone made history as America’s first major multi-racial, multi-gender touring band. Their infectious blend of funk, soul, R&B, rock, and psychedelia propelled them to global fame. Fronted by the visionary Sly Stone, the band’s original lineup included his brother Freddie Stone (guitar), sister Rose Stone (keyboards), Jerry Martini (saxophone), Larry Graham (bass), Greg Errico (drums), and the late, great Cynthia Robinson (trumpet).Affectionately known as “Papa J,” Jerry Martini helped shape the band’s revolutionary sound. “Sly and I formed a lifelong bond when I nudged him into leading the band in 1965,” says Martini. “Our influence helped shift the landscape of popular music in ways that still resonate today.” Carrying the torch forward is powerhouse vocalist Phunne Stone— daughter of Cynthia Robinson and Sly Stone. Her electrifying performances honor her parents’ legacies while forging a bold path of her own. Sly is proud to witness her vocal prowess in performing his music on stage. Today, The Family Stone remains true to its original mission: to uplift and unite. Still multi-racial and multi-gender, the band continues to inspire audiences of all ages to STAND for peace, equality, and everyday people.What: The Family Stone Everyday People Day of Service Honoring Sly StoneWhen: October 24, 2025, 10am-noonWhere: Cannery Casino & Hotel, 2121 E. Craig Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89030This event is a VIP pre-show experience for 100 concert ticket holders.Follow The Family Stone on social media and at: https://thefamilystoneband.com

Video Credit: Jerry Martini Productions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.