Cheesecake Funk Bakery Official Grand Opening Purple Ribbon Cutting This Friday September 19th

Cheesecake Funk Bakery in Excelsior, MN

Prince loved Vanessa’s Turtle cheesecake recipe and would certainly support her dream to purchase the bakery if he were here with us today.

. “One of my first musical memories is being 5 years old and watching Purple Rain in awe of Prince and his music."” — Vanessa Drews

EXCELSIOR, MN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheesecake Funk is sold in the cafe at Paisley Park. The Sweeter She Is, released by Prince on October 16, 2013, is a testament to the appreciation that Prince had for Vanessa's support of his music during her time working at Paisley Park under his direction and leadership.Owner of Cheesecake Funk brand and bakery, Vanessa Drews had this to say about her inspiration from Prince . . . “One of my first musical memories is being 5 years old and watching Purple Rain in awe of Prince and his music. Growing up I always appreciated him as an amazing musician and all that he stood for in owning his craft.”Fast forward to 2013, Vanessa had the opportunity to work for Prince at Paisley Park. It was a dream experience which made her take pride in any task given. She went on to say, “From selling merchandise during Paisley Park concerts and welcoming guests to Paisley Park and making sure they had a great Purple experience was a wonderful time in my life. One day I shared my cheesecake with staff and members of NPG and low and behold Prince found my cheesecake in the fridge. As they say, the rest is history.”Cheesecake Funk Bakery will add additional menu items i.e. coffee, ice cream and featured baked goods, in addition to expanding catering services. Cheesecake Funk Bakery’s purple vibe inspired by Prince, is a unique connection to the late music genius’ dessert palette that guests will experience in every bite.Vanessa had been renting kitchen space from the Minneapolis Marriott Southwest hotel in Minnetonka for the past 4 years, a successful partnership which helped to further launch her business. With increased demand for Cheesecake Funk, it became a necessary dream for Vanessa to find the perfect location to build out a fully equipped kitchen and bakery store-front where Vanessa can increase demand for Cheesecake Funk. “After experiencing challenges seeking funding, I contacted Neighborhood Development Center (NDC), who understood we had a viable product and business plan and funded the project to build out the space and purchase new commercial kitchen equipment,” said owner Vanessa Drews.Renay Dossman, CEO of Neighborhood Development Center (NDC) was quoted saying, "It is no coincidence when NDC is connected with a small business that has an exemplary track record of serving the community like Cheesecake Funk, who was ready and prepared to go through the funding process with an NDC loan officer. Vanessa's cheesecakes are amazing and NDC is honored to be on this journey with her."Join Vanessa for the Official Grand Opening Purple Ribbon Cutting ceremony officiated by Neighborhood Development Center at Cheesecake Funk Bakery this Friday, September 19th at 10:00am.WHAT: Cheesecake Funk Bakery Official Grand Opening Ribbon CuttingWHEN: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:00amWHERE: Cheesecake Funk Bakery, 2419 MN-7, Excelsior, MN 55331Follow Cheesecake Funk on social media at:

