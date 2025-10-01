Takanabe Ninomaru by Tomohiro Kaji Wins Gold in A' Culture Awards

Takanabe Ninomaru

Innovative Historic Museum Design Recognized for Excellence in Cultural Heritage Preservation and Storytelling

The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious award in the field of cultural heritage design, has announced Takanabe Ninomaru by Tomohiro Kaji as the Gold winner in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional design and its significant contribution to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.The award-winning Takanabe Ninomaru design showcases the importance of innovative storytelling and immersive experiences in engaging visitors with cultural heritage. By transforming a historical museum into a dynamic cultural hub, this design demonstrates the potential for cultural institutions to foster community pride, educate the public, and ensure the longevity of cultural traditions.Takanabe Ninomaru stands out for its unique approach to exhibition design, utilizing graphic and spatial elements to create a visually compelling narrative. The design centers around the concept of benevolence, highlighting the region's history of human development through symbolic displays and interactive installations. Acrylic panels with a red gradient symbolize historical continuity, while thematic curation and immersive exhibitions provide a layered understanding of the town's heritage.The recognition from the A' Culture Awards serves as a testament to Tomohiro Kaji's commitment to excellence in cultural heritage design. This achievement is expected to inspire further innovation in the field, encouraging designers and cultural institutions to explore creative solutions for preserving and presenting cultural heritage. The award also underscores the importance of collaboration between designers, historians, and community stakeholders in developing meaningful and impactful cultural projects.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tomohiro KajiTomohiro Kaji is a renowned Japanese designer and creative director. A graduate of the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Kaji has made significant contributions to the field of branding and visual communication. He founded TOMODACHI Ltd., an independent creative agency, in 2019 and serves as its representative director. Kaji's work spans across various industries, with notable projects including global branding for UNIQLO Co., Ltd. and the renovation of Kishu-Ann, a historic villa turned private retreat.About Takanabe Town HallTakanabe Town Hall is the administrative center of Takanabe Town, located in Koyu District, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan. It oversees local governance, public services, and community development. The town hall plays a crucial role in supporting cultural preservation initiatives, such as the revitalization of the Takanabe Town Historical Museum, to promote civic pride and historical awareness. Through its efforts, Takanabe Town Hall aims to contribute to regional sustainability and the well-being of its community.About Tomodachi LtdTomodachi Ltd is an art and strategic creative agency based in Kamakura, Japan. The agency specializes in branding, space retail production, graphic design, digital experiences, and visual storytelling through film and photography. With a focus on creating meaningful connections between brands and audiences, Tomodachi Ltd delivers innovative solutions that blend creativity and strategic thinking.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include historical significance, cultural authenticity, design innovation, respect for tradition, adaptive reuse, interpretation of heritage, community engagement, preservation techniques, sustainable practices, educational value, accessibility enhancement, economic impact, inclusivity promotion, heritage conservation, technological integration, artistic merit, architectural excellence, social relevance, contextual sensitivity, and stakeholder involvement. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring future generations of designers to push the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology in the cultural heritage field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the competition is now in its 17th year and open to entries from all countries. The A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Award celebrates innovative contributions to the culture industry, providing a platform for leading brands, influential design agencies, and groundbreaking designers to showcase their creativity on a global scale. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact society. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, cultural heritage industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers based on pre-established criteria. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://culturalheritageawards.com

