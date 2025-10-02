Pharos Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27017 Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Information Security

Pharos Logo ISO Certification Logo

Pharos earns ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27017 certifications, underscoring its commitment to global data security and cloud risk management.

Achieving ISO 27001:2022 and 27017 certification reflects our relentless focus on data protection and risk management.” — Josh Orum

WEST HENRIETTA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharos Systems International , the leader in PrintOps, is proud to announce that it has successfully transitioned to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the most up-to-date international standard for information security management systems (ISMS).This certification demonstrates Pharos’ ongoing dedication to help safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of Pharos Systems International corporate assets as well as Pharos Cloud, Blueprint, and Uniprint products.Why ISO/IEC 27001:2022 MattersISO/IEC 27001 is an information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Sensiba, an independent, third-party auditor accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board to perform ISMS 27001 certifications, found Pharos to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. Pharos has implemented security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices. The 2022 version of the standard introduces important updates over the previous 2013 edition, including:- Stronger alignment with modern risks: Expanded coverage of cloud services, digital transformation, and emerging cybersecurity threats.- Greater emphasis on adaptability: Built-in flexibility to address today’s rapidly changing threat landscape.Expanding Security with ISO/IEC 27017:2015In addition, Pharos was able to achieve ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification, the internationally recognized standard for cloud-specific information security controls. This framework builds on ISO 27001 by providing additional guidance tailored to cloud service providers and customers, covering areas such as shared responsibilities, virtual environments, and stronger controls for cloud-based operations.Compliance with both internationally recognized standards confirms that Pharos’ security management program is comprehensive and follows leading best practices. These certifications demonstrate Pharos’ continued commitment to information security at every level and helps customers operate with greater confidence in a rapidly growing digital environment that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization.A Commitment to Trust and Security“Achieving ISO 27001:2022 and 27017 certification reflects our relentless focus on data protection and risk management,” said CEO Josh Orum. “One of the primary concerns organizations have with moving their applications to the cloud is the security of their data. With this certification, our customers know they can trust us with their most valuable information.”About Pharos Systems InternationalPharos Systems International is the leader in PrintOps, the integrated, user-centric, and cloud-native approach to managing printing and the infrastructure and operations behind it. Pharos' modern print management software empowers enterprises to reduce costs, strengthen security, and support today’s hybrid workforce with simple, reliable, and scalable printing solutions. Trusted by thousands of organizations, including many of the world’s largest Fortune 500 companies, Pharos has helped eliminate print servers, cut millions in print-related spend, and accelerate the transition to cloud-based infrastructure. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has been delivering innovative print management solutions and measurable ROI since 1992. For more information, visit pharos.com.

