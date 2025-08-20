Pharos Releases Blueprint 6.0, Creating a Seamless Path for Enterprises to Migrate Print to the Cloud

Pharos Logo

WEST HENRIETTA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharos Systems International , the leader in PrintOps, today announced the release of Blueprint 6.0, the latest version of its trusted on-premises print management platform. This release introduces new capabilities designed to support organizations as they modernize their print environments and transition to the cloud. According to a recent IDC report , almost half of enterprises say they are currently looking to modernize their print infrastructure to align with their overall cloud migration strategy.With the new release, Pharos customers now have a clear, structured path to migrate from their Blueprint system to Pharos Cloud , the company’s secure, cloud-native print management platform designed to meet the demands of large enterprises. Pharos has designed a simple approach for customers on Blueprint 6.0 to modernize their print infrastructure that minimizes disruption by allowing organizations to:• Continue printing with a behind-the-scenes migration that doesn’t change print workflows for users• Migrate print capabilities to Pharos Cloud at their own pace“As more organizations embrace the cloud to drive IT efficiency, enhance security, and support mobile and hybrid workforces, we’re committed to making that transition as seamless as possible,” said Josh Orum, CEO of Pharos. “Blueprint 6.0 is a pivotal step forward, giving enterprises the tools to make the transition to the cloud at their own pace while delivering a consistent experience for end users.”Blueprint 6.0 continues to deliver the high security, scalability, and control that enterprise IT teams expect, now with the added advantage of being the stepping stone to a modern, cloud-native print infrastructure.These updates reinforce Pharos Systems International’s leadership within PrintOps, the modern, cloud-native and user-centric approach to print infrastructure and operations. By aligning with the needs of today’s complex environments, Pharos continues to help IT teams drive digital transformation, reduce complexity, and deliver a secure, seamless printing experience for users.About Pharos Systems InternationalPharos Systems International is the leader in PrintOps, the integrated, user-centric, and cloud-native approach to managing printing and the infrastructure and operations behind it. Pharos' modern print management software empowers enterprises to reduce costs, strengthen security, and support today’s hybrid workforce with simple, reliable, and scalable printing solutions. Trusted by thousands of organizations, including many of the world’s largest Fortune 500 companies, Pharos has helped eliminate print servers, cut millions in print-related spend, and accelerate the transition to cloud-based infrastructure. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has been delivering innovative print management solutions and measurable ROI since 1992. For more information, visit pharos.com.

