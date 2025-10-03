Professional Photographer Sarah Patch of Unspoken Images Photography Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SHARON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unspoken Images Photography, founded by Sarah Patch, stands at the intersection of artistic excellence and social inclusivity, offering compassionate, experienced, and personalized photography sessions for individuals, families, and pets—regardless of ability, background, or circumstance or age. Drawing on her distinctive journey as an adoptee, mother to a child with disabilities, and advocate for marginalized communities, Patch brings a rare empathy and vision to her work while setting a new standard for portraiture in the Boston area.

A Journey Rooted in Compassion and Resilience

Presumed she was born in the Philippines, Patch was abandoned by her biological mother outside a bus station bathroom. Patch was handed over to the police once it became clear the woman was not coming back to claim her. Patch was given a name and was placed in an orphanage then later went to a foster care home. At the age of 2 years old, Patch was adopted by a couple who lived on a ranch in Colorado. Patch’s early life was shaped by resilience and multicultural perspectives (the “adopted woman” was Hispanic, “adoptive man” was Caucasian, and Patch was clearly of Asian descent). Her adoptive father was a closeted gay man—deepened her commitment to advocacy for marginalized groups, including the LGBTQAI+ community. Patch had a close uncle who died of HIV/AIDS early in the 80’s. After the adopted couple divorced, the “adopted father” was revealed as a gay man. The woman moved to New Mexico to be closer with her family who raised Patch as Hispanic.

Patch knew from a young age that she was bound for the Boston area. Her first pick was Boston University. Her family discouraged her because they felt she was not smart enough to be accepted, and it was a long shot for someone like Patch to be accepted into a prestigious university such as Boston University. To their surprise, Boston University offered her admission for the 1998 class; however, the financial aid was not available. Patch’s educational path began at Case Western Reserve University, where she earned her undergraduate degree and met her life partner. Later after graduating from CWRU in 1998 with a BA in Communications and a concentration in Modern Dance, seeking a more creative outlet and inspired by her passion for visual storytelling, Patch started the certificate program in graphic design at Cuyahoga Community College where a pivotal black-and-white photography course and an encouraging professor helped ignite her career behind the lens. Before moving with her then fiancé to Massachusetts; unfortunately, Patch was unable to complete the graphic design certification.

Turning Adversity Into Advocacy

Patch’s journey took an unexpected turn when she confronted infertility at the age of 22, undergoing two cycles of IVF to eventually welcome her first child, Anastasia—a daughter born with a constellation of medical challenges, including heart and lung complications, hydrocephalus, seizures, and a cleft palate. Anastasia, who endured open heart surgery just 24 hours after birth, became the inspiration for Unspoken Images Photography. Shortly after birth, Anastasia was diagnosed with a deletion on the 22nd chromosome referred to Velo-Cardio-Facial-Syndrome (VCFS).

Navigating the world as the mother of a nonverbal, wheelchair-bound child, and other disabilities, Patch experienced first-hand the lack of understanding, knowledge, experience, and patience among photographers working with people with disabilities. Frustrated by mainstream practices that overlooked or misunderstood the needs of disabled individuals, she identified a critical gap in the industry—one that Unspoken Images Photography proudly fills.

“Photographs should reflect not just how we look, but who we are,” explains Patch. “I want every client, regardless of their abilities, backgrounds or ages, to feel truly seen and celebrated.”

A Unique, Person-Centered Approach

What sets Unspoken Images Photography apart is Patch’s meticulous, empathetic process. Before every portrait session, clients complete a detailed survey to communicate preferences, concerns, and any limitations or anxieties—ensuring that their experience is as comfortable and empowering as possible. Patch is known for adapting her methods to each subject, whether it’s photographing a nonverbal child or a “Young at Heart Individual” (a senior citizen), capturing the individuality of pets, or helping clients feel at ease in front of the camera.

“My process is never one-size-fits-all,” shares Patch. “I let my subjects lead the session—whether that means photographing a playful dog at their level or allowing a child with sensory sensitivities to set the pace. The goal is to capture authenticity, emotion, and connection.”

Patch’s background in modern dance informs her visual style—she pays close attention to the shapes and movement of the human form, always looking for unexpected angles and gestures that illuminate her subjects’ personalities.

Community Commitment and Volunteerism

Beyond her professional work, Patch is committed to giving back. She regularly volunteers as an event photographer for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation’s annual inclusive fairs, helping families document joyful memories in accessible environments. Patch is also deeply involved with Chromosome 22 Central, a peer-led support organization for families affected by any syndrome on the 22nd chromosome, a condition her late daughter shared. She has coordinated a regional family conference and offers ongoing support to families facing similar journeys. Patch has also volunteered for the Sharon Council on Aging providing free sessions for individuals over the age of 55 and a local Palliative Care Program that provided services to her late daughter, Anastasia.

Advocacy Through Art

Unspoken Images Photography is a proud LGBTQAI+ ally and welcomes clients of all identities and backgrounds. Patch offers fundraising services for non-profits and advocacy groups, using her art to support causes aligned with her values of equity and social justice. Unspoken Images Photography in addition with her family donated prom attire for Bagly’s program in 2024. Additionally, Unspoken Images Photography has participated in Stoughton’s Pride Day for two years straight.

A Legacy of Love

Patch’s own daughter, Anastasia, who passed away at 22 in 2024, remains the spirit of Unspoken Images Photography. “Her resilience, joy, and laughter—in spite of tremendous medical adversity—inspire me every day to capture images that honor the beauty and courage in every family. Photos are more than art—they’re legacies. My hope is to create portraits my clients will cherish forever.”

About Unspoken Images Photography

Based in Massachusetts, Unspoken Images Photography specializes in inclusive, fine art portraiture for individuals, families, and pets—emphasizing accessibility, dignity, and authentic storytelling. Founder Sarah Patch is available for private sessions, community events, and non-profit collaborations throughout Massachusetts and beyond.

The family I created with my life partner is one who celebrates being multicultural, interfaith, and active in our community. We were a foster care family (for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families) for a while to see if we would be able to welcome another child into our home permanently. Jaxon, our 15 year old hockey player, came to us three days after he was born. It was supposed to be a short-term placement through DCF. After 2 years or so, we were pleased to have the opportunity to adopt him. During the adoption phase, unknowingly I became pregnant with my third child, Isaac (now 12 years old). I tell people that I have a special child (Anastasia), a wonderful child (Jaxon), and a surprise child (Isaac). My husband and I are so thankful that our lives include surprises beyond our wildest dreams.

