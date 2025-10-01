MEC Tertuis Simmers on contract C0964.02 for upgrade of Louis Fourie Road at Mossel Bay

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) and its appointed professional team is making good progress on upgrades to Louis Fourie Road in Mossel Bay. This R540 million project is the largest ever Western Cape Government investment in road infrastructure in the Garden Route District. The project is expected to be completed in August 2026.

It entails routine maintenance work on about 6km of existing roadway, the upgrading of just over 3km of road from a single carriageway to a dual carriageway, upgrading intersections, constructing a central median, realigning and upgrading the Langeberg Mall access road, rebuilding the on- and offramp to the N2, constructing a new bridge over the Blinde River, constructing a pedestrian walkway from Waboom Road to Sonskynvallei, a new bi-directional road under rail bridge on Garret Street and building a new road to link Garret Street with Gericke Street.

“Bulk earthworks and road layers are under construction on the land side of Louis Fourie Road, the intersections on the land side are being rebuilt, the Blinde River Bridge is under construction on the land side, and stormwater infrastructure, paving, streetlights and subsoil utility works are underway,” said Jandré Bakker, DOI Director: Operational Support.

“Road users are now using the new entry to the Langeberg Mall which is already bringing great relief to the traffic congestion to and from the mall. We wish to thank road users but especially the businesses located in and management of the Langeberg Mall for their patience during the construction process and the positive spirit in which they have supported the DOI,” Bakker continued.

“While work on the intersections continues, road users are reminded of the current widening of the road embankment on a section of Louis Fourie Road between George Road and Marsh Street. Other works currently underway include the resurfacing of Louis Fourie Road between Voorbaai and Hartenbos up to the offramp towards Kleinbrakrivier. We further remind road users of the temporary closure of Bally Crescent from 6 to 29 October for reconstruction, if all goes according to plan. Alternative access is via Watson Street and Bolton Road,” he added.

“We are pleased to report that the N2 onramp and offramps have been completed, and the pedestrian walkway has been completed,” said Tertuis Simmers, Provincial Minister of Infrastructure. “We have overcome obstacles, namely underground services that had not been accurately mapped, and are replacing ageing infrastructure to avoid building a new road,” said Tertuis Simmers, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure.

“To the last report date, the project had created 41 423 person-days of work against a target of 58 000 person-days and created 282 work opportunities against a target of 250. It spent R64.8 million of its spending on targeted enterprises, and another R6.5 million was spent on procurement from local enterprises. A total of R8.7 million has been spent on emerging contractor development and I look forward to seeing these numbers grow towards the completion of the project which is still on track,” Minister Simmers added.

Inconvenience to road users

“We are well aware of the inconvenience of roadworks,” added Minister Simmers. “We remain confident that the long-term benefit of this road upgrade will outweigh the short-term inconvenience to road users and that the investment in infrastructure will unlock economic opportunities in Mossel Bay and surrounds,” he continued.

