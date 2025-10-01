Border Management Authority co-chairs Eswatini–South Africa Steering Committee Meeting on Border Management, 2 Oct

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will on Thursday, 02 October 2025, lead a high-level delegation from the Authority to co-chair the Eswatini–South Africa Steering Committee Meeting on Border Management. The South African Revenue Services (SARS) delegation will be led by Mr Beyers Theron, the Director for Customs.

The meeting forms part of ongoing bilateral engagements between South Africa and the Kingdom of Eswatini aimed at strengthening cooperation and enhancing the management of ports of entry shared by the two countries. A key focus of the session will be the implementation protocol of the Joint Action Plan, which was signed at the end of 2024.

The Joint Action Plan commits all entities operating at the ports of entry between South Africa and Eswatini to develop immediate, medium- and long-term measures to improve the facilitation and management of goods, travellers, and vehicles across the border. The BMA and SARS signed this historic agreement with Eswatini to collectively address challenges faced in the border environment.

Through this cooperation, South Africa and the Kingdom of Eswatini are working towards a shared vision of modern, secure, and well-managed borders. The Bilateral Joint Action Plan further includes commitments to harmonise policy and procedures, strengthen joint planning, and optimise the deployment of resources to support efficient movements and trade facilitation.

This engagement builds on significant progress already achieved through similar Joint Action Plans signed with the Republic of Mozambique in 2023 and with the Kingdom of Lesotho earlier this year, both of which have already resulted in notable improvements in border coordination and trade facilitation. The BMA and SARS are demonstrating commitment to deepening intergovernmental cooperation and strengthening the efficiency of border operations across all ports of entry.

Media are invited to attend the meeting as follows:

Date: Thursday, 02 October 2025

Time: Media to arrive at 09h00

Venue: Ndalo Lodge and Conference Centre, 6 Barnard Street, eManzana, Badplaas

Operation HI -TIVISE – If you see something, say something. Report corruption and suspicious activities by calling 0801 229 019 or online on the BMA website www.bma.gov.za.

Enquiries:

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Cell: 072 856 4288

#GovZAUpdates