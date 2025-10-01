Censys expands partner network in Europe: CyberLion becomes new distribution partner in Israel, Greece, and Cyprus

Censys logo

New distribution partnership for detecting vulnerabilities in online infrastructures

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censys, a leading provider of Internet Intelligence and Attack Surface Management, announces its partnership with CyberLion. This new distribution agreement strengthens the international Censys partner network and provides companies and government organizations in Israel, Greece, and Cyprus with reliable solutions for preventive cybersecurity.The Censys Platform covers key areas of modern cybersecurity. It is based on daily scans of billions of services worldwide, generating a comprehensive, up-to-date picture of the global internet landscape. The Censys Internet Map presents threat intelligence in a context-rich, detailed, and clear manner. This allows potential risks to be identified at an early stage and appropriate defensive measures to be planned. The Censys Threat Hunting module offers a proactive approach to searching for suspicious activity in networks and systems, rather than simply responding to alerts.Another core part of the Censys Platform is Attack Surface Management (ASM). ASM solutions make the entire attack surface of companies transparently visible—from classic IT systems to IoT devices and industrial control systems (ICS). By continuously identifying, monitoring, and reducing vulnerabilities, attacks can be prevented before they occur. The data helps organizations detect and close security gaps in infrastructures before attackers can exploit them.CyberLion is an Israeli software distributor specializing in cybersecurity and IT operations. As a value-added distributor, CyberLion works with resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver highly effective digital protection, secure infrastructure, and operational resilience to customers.Extensive visibility for identifying vulnerabilities and security gaps“Censys sets new standards in internet-wide visibility and transparency, providing security teams with an unparalleled overview of exposed resources and potential threats,” says Arie Wolman, EVP Sales at CyberLion. “Through this partnership and the distribution of Censys solutions in our region, CyberLion is enabling organizations to respond faster and smarter to evolving cyber risks.”“The Censys Platform and its solutions for Threat Intelligence, Threat Hunting, and Attack Surface Management are in demand worldwide,” says Tabatha von Kölichen, Regional Sales Director DACH & Central Europe at Censys. “Through this new partnership, we can work with CyberLion to provide even more targeted support to organizations in Israel, Greece, and Cyprus, helping them better understand their attack surface and vulnerabilities.”About Censys:Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive cyber defense. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. To learn more, visit www.censys.com More information:CensysContact person:Eugenia KendrickDirector Global Marketingekendrick@censys.comCommunications agency:Sprengel & Partner GmbHNisterstraße 3D-56472 NisterauContact person:Nico ReinickeMarketing ConsultantTel.: +49 (0) 26 61-91 26 0-0E-Mail: censys@sprengel-pr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.